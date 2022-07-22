Taste Your Way Across Boerne: Enter to Win!

Boerne, Texas, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the Dog Days of Summer, no bones about it! Here’s a tip for how to plan a trip and beat the heat in Boerne; spend your time inside indulging in fabulous foods and ice-cold drinks! Boerne has become a Hill Country destination for foodies and craft beer connoisseurs with a vast selection of elevated and unique dining establishments as well as a heaping handful of craft breweries to nosh and sip in.

There’s still time to plan one last summer outing to the Texas Hill Country before settling into the routine that comes with the fall. Visit Boerne and a collection of local businesses have come together to offer a very cool and scrumptious giveaway package for two that will kick your tastebuds into high gear.

The lucky winner will get to check in to The William, a stunning and romantic boutique hotel overlooking the award-winning, historic Hill Country Mile. After settling in, the real fun starts! Boerne’s downtown is a cornucopia of culinary delights, and many are included in this can’t-miss package.

Dining and drinking offerings in this sweet deal include the following:

Gather Boerne - In a welcoming Hill Country house with a wraparound porch and sprawling lawn, they have rapidly become a new favorite dining hotspot serving seasonally inspired meals all day long.

- In a welcoming Hill Country house with a wraparound porch and sprawling lawn, they have rapidly become a new favorite dining hotspot serving seasonally inspired meals all day long. Bear Moon Bakery - A household name with locals and visitors alike. Their display case is filled with breakfast must-haves and tasty treats that can’t be turned down.

- A household name with locals and visitors alike. Their display case is filled with breakfast must-haves and tasty treats that can’t be turned down. Boerne Taco House - More than a great taco joint, order up a full plate of mouthwatering Mexican food paired with an ice-cold beer for a great lunch or dinner option.

- More than a great taco joint, order up a full plate of mouthwatering Mexican food paired with an ice-cold beer for a great lunch or dinner option. Cibolo Creek Brewing Co .-Known for their creative brews and a farm-to-table menu, a trip to Boerne isn’t complete without popping in for lunch or dinner paired with a craft beer flight.

.-Known for their creative brews and a farm-to-table menu, a trip to Boerne isn’t complete without popping in for lunch or dinner paired with a craft beer flight. 259 Brantley’s Bistro and Bar - Proud to be a Go Texan Restaurant, they not only offer an elevated lunch and dinner menu but their outdoor bar and live music stage will surely be a hit as well.

- Proud to be a Go Texan Restaurant, they not only offer an elevated lunch and dinner menu but their outdoor bar and live music stage will surely be a hit as well. Blithe Creamery - New to the Hill Country Mile, cool down with handmade seasonal ice cream flavors and other icy treats.

- New to the Hill Country Mile, cool down with handmade seasonal ice cream flavors and other icy treats. Free Roam Brewing Co .- Boerne’s newest brewery has become a community gathering place for guests to relax in a family-friendly atmosphere. Play yard games and enjoy live music while sipping on an ice-cold craft beer.

.- Boerne’s newest brewery has become a community gathering place for guests to relax in a family-friendly atmosphere. Play yard games and enjoy live music while sipping on an ice-cold craft beer. Assemble Cocktail Workshop- Elevate your bartending game with a workshop taught by a seasoned bartender, then sip on two of your very own creations.

Enter to win all of these tasty treats and eats as well as a two-night stay in a luxurious suite at The William in Boerne, Texas. The deadline to enter is Monday, August 22nd. Your Boerne adventure awaits, and the entire town is at your service. Start outlining your trip at visitboerne.org and take a peek at what’s in store across all the Visit Boerne social media accounts.

