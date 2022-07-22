One Identity Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a leader in unified identity security, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM) for its One Identity Safeguard offering. This is the company’s fourth consecutive year being positioned in this report, receiving recognition based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Today nearly half of organizations are using more than 25 different systems to manage access rights, which results in a fragmented identity security approach and significant vulnerability to attacks. To combat this challenge, organizations need unified identity security solutions that build and maintain a holistic security posture on top of identity to better manage access and authentication. As one of the first companies to integrate its PAM offering into a Unified Identity Security Platform, One Identity helps organizations shift from a siloed to a comprehensive approach to identity security.



“As organizations move into a cloud and digital-first era, protecting, authenticating, managing, and enabling identity is critical—and without a holistic approach, organizations are more vulnerable to attacks,” said Darren Thomson, Vice President of Product Marketing at One Identity. “One Identity’s Unified Identity Security Platform was one of the first to break down identity silos and in turn, helps tame identity sprawl and deliver a greater value to our customers.”



One Identity’s PAM suite is an integral part of the company’s Unified Identity Security Platform, which allows organizations to collect, store, manage, authenticate, record, and analyze privileged access accounts. Along with PAM, One Identity’s solutions for Identity Governance & Administration (IGA), Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Active Directory Management and Security (ADMS) are unified within the platform to help organizations transform their identity security strategy by simplifying access management, reducing IT costs, and improving overall security.



As per Gartner, “By 2025, 70% of new access management, governance, administration and privileged access deployments will be converged identity and access management platforms.” This finding underlines the need within the security market to have offerings that unite all four elements of identity to achieve core security initiatives.



For more information on One Identity Safeguard privileged access management solutions, visit the One Identity website .

To download the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, please visit here .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

