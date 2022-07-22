Jeunesse Kids Celebrates 10 Years and $10 Million in Giving

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeunesse Kids™, the 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation created by Jeunesse® Founders Randy Ray (CEO) and Wendy Lewis (COO), and Scott Lewis (Chief Visionary Officer), is celebrating a milestone 10th anniversary.



With a mission to empower communities to give children a brighter future, Jeunesse Kids has contributed more than $10 million to charity initiatives in its first decade of service. Since its founding in July 2012, Jeunesse Kids has given $10,078,362 to 66 charitable organizations serving children in need in more than 30 countries across the globe.

The award-winning foundation is 100% privately funded, with nearly all contributions coming from the global family of Jeunesse employees and Distributors. Because the charity is supported by Jeunesse, less than one-half of one percent (0.39%) has been spent on administrative costs, maximizing the impact of every dollar raised.

“It is with great joy that we celebrate 10 years of giving back through Jeunesse Kids,” said Scott Lewis. “We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of our Jeunesse Family around the world and the opportunity to partner with amazing charity organizations, large and small, that are making a real difference in the lives of children in need. It's humbling to witness the extraordinary impact we can create when we come together to serve others."

Jeunesse Kids has funded more than 90 projects spanning six continents. Projects funded are typically sustainable and provide long-term effects for underserved children and communities. Areas of funding include health, education, food security, housing, development of community infrastructure, and basic living needs.

Through WE Charity's WE Villages sustainable development model, Jeunesse Kids has supported eight communities in China, Kenya, Ecuador, and India, helping to provide education, clean water, food security, health initiatives, and economic security to assist these communities in becoming self-sustaining. In addition, Jeunesse Kids provided a $1,040,700 grant to fund the WE College School of Business and Entrepreneurship in rural Kenya.

Major project funding also includes a $1 million grant to Kids Beating Cancer to develop a life-saving pediatric cellular therapy lab. State-of-the-art equipment secured with this funding has resulted in better treatment outcomes for stem cell and bone marrow transplant patients, innovative research, and the first pediatric CAR T-cell treatment at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando.

Other projects include funding for pediatric medical treatments and organ transplants, purchase of pediatric hospital equipment, education programs and scholarships, community and school infrastructure projects, Habitat for Humanity and Ronald McDonald House Charities projects, and many others.

The foundation’s 10 years of impact will be celebrated throughout the Jeunesse EXPO 2022 Disrupt: World Tour this fall with stops in five cities around the world. A local charity will be chosen at each event to benefit from funds raised.

