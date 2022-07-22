Intention to Fundraise

ProVen VCT plc
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
(together the "Companies" and each being a “Company”)
New combined offer for subscription (the "Offer")
22 July 2022
The Companies are pleased to announce their intention to launch a new combined Offer for subscription for tax years 2022-23 & 2023-24 later this year.
A prospectus with full details of the proposed Offer will be published in due course.
