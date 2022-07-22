HASI Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Fraud of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“Hannon Armstrong”) (NYSE: HASI).



Hannon Armstrong is an Annapolis, Maryland based public company that claims to be one of the first U.S. public companies solely dedicated to climate solution investments.

On July 12, 2022, short selling firm Muddy Waters published a report focusing on Hannon Armstrong’s accounting. Specifically, the Report states that Hannon Armstrong’s “accounting is so complex and misleading that its financial statements are effectively meaningless.” The Report further notes “HASI misleadingly inflates GAAP earnings three ways: 1) Through a loophole in the arcana of accounting for renewables subsidies, HASI books non-cash unrealizable income relating to third parties’ tax credits that will be reversed; 2) HASI produces non-cash income by manipulating the discount rate it applies to residual assets to implausibly low levels, thereby inflating its gains on securitizations; and, 3) HASI books interest income from non-cash “Paid in Kind” (“PIK”) interest payments, which are essentially IOUs from stressed borrowers.”

Following this news, Hannon Armstrong stock fell 19%, $6.92 per share, to close at $29.40 per share on July 12, 2022.

We have substantial experience in financial accounting cases and are currently investigating this matter.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

Frederic S. Fox

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com