The market size of lithium-ion battery dispersant is estimated to grow from USD 735 million in 2022 to USD 1,285 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.8%

Naphthalene sulfonate is the fastest growing segment of lithium-ion battery dispersant market by dispersant type

The lithium-ion battery dispersant market by dispersant type is segmented into block co-polymers, Naphthalene sulfonate, lignosulfonates, and others. The naphthalene sulfonate dispersant type is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to factors such as growing demand for consumer electronics in developing countries such as India and China, which will enhance the lithium-ion battery demand, creating the market for lithium-ion battery dispersant.



By end-use, electric vehicle segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

By end-use, electric vehicle segment was the largest in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market, in 2021, in terms of value.Factors such as energy-saving, pollution reduction, and consumers’ adoption of electric vehicles are expected to propel the electric vehicles segment.



High dependence on petrol and diesel as a fuel and rising prices in countries such as India and Germany have forced people to shift towards electric vehicles. Usage of lithium-ion battery in automotive sector is expected to drive the market in the future.



Asia Pacific was the fastest growing region for lithium-ion battery dispersant market in 2021

Asia Pacific is one of the major market for lithium-ion battery dispersant, in terms of value.Asia Pacific is the leader in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market, and this dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.



Key countries in the Asia Pacific lithium-ion battery dispersant market include China, Japan, South Korea, and India, which dominated the region’s overall market in terms of value in 2021. The growing demand for electric vehicle in emerging countries of Asia Pacific are expected to drive the growth of the lithium-ion battery dispersant market in the region.



Major companies in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market include Ashland (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Toyocolor Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Croda International PLC (UK), Borregaard AS (Norway).



