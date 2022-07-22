Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 42% Increase in Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2022, were $1.2 million, or an increase of 42.4%, as compared with earnings of $867 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.46 for the second quarter of 2022, and $0.32 for the same quarter last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite the setbacks of the last two years, the economy of the Inland Empire appears to be rebounding. We are excited about the opportunities for growth and expansion of the Bank as we offer new products and services to help small businesses to grow and prosper.”

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2022, total assets were $406.8 million, an increase of $28.3 million or 7.5% over $378.5 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $28.2 million or 8.8% to $347.1 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $318.9 million as of December 31, 2021. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 98.4% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by 2.1% or $3.7 million as of June 30, 2022 to $172 million as compared with $176.2 million at December 31, 2021, primarily attributed to continued payoffs of PPP loans. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and one non-performing loan as of December 31, 2021.   OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $2.6 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $385.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $154.5 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.43% for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $326 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $143.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.17% for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $594.5.3 thousand for the second quarter of 2022, or an increase of 12.9% as compared with $526.4 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $1.7 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $1.0 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $492 thousand which represents an increase of $150 thousand or 44% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $342 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.5% and 28.3% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

 
CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
June 30, 2022 and 2021
 
 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
 (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS:   
Cash and due from banks$65,532,718  $135,593,445 
Federal funds sold -   - 
Total cash and cash equivalents 65,532,718   135,593,445 
    
  -   
Investment securities available for sale 6,754,523   40,270,538 
Investment securities held to maturity 147,370,317   12,435,291 
Total investments 154,124,840   52,705,829 
Loans   
Construction 718,156   414,072 
Real estate 139,783,238   125,894,826 
Commercial 31,847,131   48,133,781 
Installment 138,524   1,741,267 
Gross loans 172,487,049   176,183,946 
Unearned fees and discounts (605,511)  (1,419,084)
Loans net of unearned fees and discount 171,881,538   174,764,862 
Allowance for loan losses (3,969,967)  (3,888,480)
Net loans 167,911,571   170,876,382 
    
Fixed assets, net 5,760,131   5,897,342 
Accrued interest receivable 1,021,469   877,104 
Stock investments, restricted, at cost 2,045,200   7,871,339 
Bank-owned life insurance 7,960,490   2,045,200 
Other assets 2,490,260   2,647,812 
Total assets$406,846,679  $378,514,453 
    
LIABILITIES:   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$214,792,565  $195,274,304 
Interest bearing   
NOW and money market 91,053,995   85,144,889 
Savings 30,443,494   25,147,965 
Time deposits less than $250,000 8,223,753   3,695,546 
Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 2,574,278   9,616,481 
Total deposits 347,088,085   318,879,185 
    
Accrued interest payable 117,711   130,327 
Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 15,000,000   15,000,000 
Accrued expenses & other payables 1,597,793   1,817,705 
Subordinated debt 10,000,000   10,000,000 
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000   3,093,000 
Total liabilities 376,896,589   348,920,217 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
    
Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 10,502,558   10,502,557 
Retained earnings 21,691,938   19,556,872 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (2,244,406)  (465,193)
Total shareholders' equity 29,950,090   29,594,236 
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity$406,846,679  $378,514,453 
    



CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
        
 For the three months ended For the six months ended
 June 30 June 30
  2022  2021  2022  2021
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Interest income       
Interest and fee income on loans$2,591,015 $2,536,482 $4,904,212 $5,184,945
Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 121,723  23,835  174,910  40,100
Interest on time deposits in banks -  -  -  -
Interest on investment securities 842,810  218,100  1,192,224  431,543
Total interest income 3,555,548  2,778,417  6,271,346  5,656,588
        
Interest Expense       
Interest on deposits 48,804  48,752  91,321  98,546
Other borrowings 212,719  155,818  419,222  277,882
Total interest expense 261,523  204,570  510,543  376,428
Net interest income 3,294,025  2,573,847  5,760,803  5,280,160
Provision for loan losses 250,000  170,000  50,000  370,000
        
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,044,025  2,403,847  5,710,803  4,910,160
        
Non-interest income       
Service charges on deposit accounts 444,237  391,238  853,482  739,336
Other miscellaneous income 71,781  80,061  130,469  141,777
Dividend income from restricted stock 33,460  23,917  61,686  47,025
Income from bank-owned life insurance 45,018  31,162  89,151  61,726
Total non-interest income 594,496  526,378  1,134,788  989,864
        
Non-interest expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits 1,191,030  1,032,909  2,435,342  2,081,133
Occupancy and equipment 152,959  151,628  312,722  307,914
Data and item processing 190,698  164,107  372,179  320,655
Advertising and marketing 25,704  27,236  75,521  54,420
Legal and professional fees 43,770  46,167  87,795  90,432
Regulatory assessments 46,430  36,561  89,098  70,041
Insurance 10,124  10,106  20,053  19,929
Directors' fees and expenses 32,040  32,880  64,200  65,160
Other expenses 219,000  219,444  409,791  514,181
Total non-interest expenses 1,911,755  1,721,038  3,866,701  3,523,865
Income before income tax expense 1,726,766  1,209,187  2,978,890  2,376,159
Income tax expense 491,913  341,717  843,824  670,277
Net income$1,234,853 $867,470 $2,135,066 $1,705,882
        
Basic earnings per share$0.46 $0.32 $0.80 $0.64
Diluted earnings per share$0.46 $0.32 $0.80 $0.64
        



 For the three months ended For the six months ended
 June 30 June 30
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS       
(unaudited)       
Annualized return on average equity 17.68%  13.00%  15.00%  12.69%
Annualized return on average assets 1.22%  0.99%  1.07%  1.01%
Net interest margin 3.43%  3.17%  3.09%  3.37%
Core efficiency ratio 49.16%  55.51%  56.07%  56.20%
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.011%  -0.008%  -0.02%  -0.02%
        
AVERAGE BALANCES       
(thousands, unaudited)       
Average assets$405,447  $350,226  $397,719  $338,983 
Average interest-earning assets$385,416  $325,987  $376,406  $315,817 
Average gross loans$175,736  $196,470  $175,021  $196,228 
Average deposits$355,910  $303,611  $348,217  $291,780 
Average equity$27,942  $26,684  $28,466  $26,886 
        
        
        
CREDIT QUALITYEnd of period    
(unaudited)June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021   
        
Non-performing loans$453,427  $115,434     
        
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.26%  0.07%    
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.11%  0.03%    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.30%  2.21%    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.26%  0.07%    
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 875.55%  3368.57%    
        
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS       
(unaudited)       
Shareholders equity to total assets 7.36%  7.82%    
Net loans to deposits 48.38%  53.59%    
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 61.88%  61.24%    
Total capital to total risk-weighted assets 22.74%  18.30%    
Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets 26.12%  20.16%    
Company Leverage Ratio 8.16%  8.84%    

