Urology Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global urology devices market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.



The report has been prepared with extensive primary and secondary research.Primary research involved the majority of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key manufacturers, end-consumers, industry experts, independent consultants, and opinion-makers.



Secondary research involved referring to company websites, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, patent databases, import-export statistics, and other relevant documents to understand the urology devices market.Secondary research also included our internal repository, industry associations, government agencies, and proprietary databases.



Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global urology devices market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study.Moreover, the report throws light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global urology devices market.



These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global urology devices market.



The report also delves into the competitive landscape in terms of identifying the players operating in the global urology devices market and comprehensive profiles of the key players including their business overview, key financials, market shares, market footprints, and strategic initiatives including new product developments, partnerships, and collaboration.



Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary researches to analyze the global urology devices market.



Secondary Research



Secondary research included a search of company literature, technical writing, patent data, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources that we referred to include, but are not limited to:

Company websites, presentations, annual reports, white papers, technical papers, product brochures

Internal and external proprietary databases and relevant patents

National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports

News articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market



Specific Secondary Sources:



Industry Sources:

WorldWideScience.org

Elsevier, Inc.

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

PubMed

NCBI

Department of Health Care Service

Trade Data Sources

Trade Map

UN Comtrade

Trade Atlas

Company Information

OneSource Business Browser

Hoover’s

Factiva

Bloomberg

Mergers & Acquisitions

Thomson Mergers & Acquisitions

MergerStat

Profound



Primary Research



During the course of the research, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



We conducted primary interviews with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. A typical research interview fulfills the following functions:

Provides first-hand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, outlook, etc.

Helps in validating and strengthening secondary research findings

Further develops the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, as well as face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies



Participants who took part in the process include, but are not limited to:



Industry participants: Marketing/product managers, market intelligence managers, and regional sales managers

Purchasing/sourcing managers, technical personnel, distributors



Outside experts: Investment bankers, valuation experts, and research analysts

Key opinion leaders specializing in this market with respect to different industry verticals



Primary participants include, but are not limited to:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Fresenius Medical Care

Medtronic

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker

Baxter



Data Triangulation: Information culled from “Secondary & Primary Sources” is cross-checked with “Knowledge Repository”, which is updated every quarter

Market Estimation: Market size estimations involved an in-depth study of product features, technology updates, geographic presence, product demand, sales data (value or volume), historical year-on-year growth, and others. Other approaches were also utilized to derive market size and forecasts. Where no hard data was available, we used modeling techniques in order to produce comprehensive datasets. A rigorous methodology has been adopted, wherein the available hard data is cross-referenced with the following data types to produce estimates:



Demographic Data: Population, inflation rates, and others



Industry Indicators: Production data, R&D investment, technology stage, and infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities

Market Forecasting: Market forecasts for various segments are derived by taking into account drivers, restraints/challenges, opportunities prevailing in the market, and considering advantages/disadvantages of segments/sub-segments over other segments/sub-segments. Business environment, historical sales pattern, unmet needs, competitive intensity, and country-wise consumption data are the other pivotal factors considered to derive market forecasts.

