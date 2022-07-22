WithSecure Corporation: Managers' Transactions – Pertti Ervi

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 July 2022 at 20:00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation: Managers' Transactions – Pertti Ervi

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pertti Ervi

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: WithSecure Oyj

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 17989/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-07-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000519228

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5090 Unit price: 1.82 EUR

(2): Volume: 8661 Unit price: 1.82 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 13751 Volume weighted average price: 1.82 EUR

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com