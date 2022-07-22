NUGEN Universe: A New-Gen Platform that Brings DeFi, Crypto, NFT, and Metaverse Under One Roof

Ocala, FL, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NUGEN Universe is a committed blockchain-based initiative that is meticulously conceived with the prime objective of providing users with complete financial freedom through an assorted range of custodial and non-custodial services. The platform aims to make people all across the globe use crypto assets to meet their daily routine, right from purchasing toothbrushes in the morning to paying restaurant bills in the evening.

NUGEN firmly believes that every individual on this planet has the right to transact. Therefore, the platform comes up with its native utility coin, NUGEN, a BEP-20 standard token built on the robust Binance Smart Chain network. This coin turns the dream of “everyday crypto” into reality by collaborating with real-world merchants of diverse domains. Also, it is a governance token that provides voting rights to its holders in the platform.

“Nugen team is excited and extremely glad to be one of the early adopters of the Web3.0 ecosystem. The future is Web3. NUGEN Universe is an exquisite blend of crypto, DeFi, NFTs, Metaverse, and more. Get ready to experience all the latest crypto trends under a single umbrella,” says Fazil M Jabar, Co-founder & CEO Nugen Universe

Additionally, the project will launch NUGEN Energy Coin , NUGEN Realty Coin , NUGEN Oxygen Coin, NUGEN Travel Coin, and NUGEN Exchange. Furthermore, NUGEN yearns to capitalize on the market advantages of NFTs, metaverse, fintech and more by developing its own series of products, including

NUGEN NFT Marketplace: A feature-rich platform that allows people worldwide to buy, sell, bid, and trade branded NFTs securely.

NUGEN Metaverse: Bestows an immersive virtual world experience through its metaverse surrounded by parks, gardens, malls, nightclubs, theme parks, game zones,etc.

NUGEN Crypto ATM: The platform will open its crypto ATMs in variety stores to provide high payment flexibility.

Neo NUGEN: Neo NUGEN is a licensed bank that offers quality crypto services.

NUGEN BLINXPAY: It is a payment platform that manages all forms of payments.

NUGEN Crypto Cards: NUGEN will bestow credit/debit cards to make users procure their desired goods/services.

Put together, NUGEN Universe stands as a one-stop-shop platform that meets the essentials of a crypto user in all aspects. The private sale of the NUGEN coin is already over and the public sale is around thecorner. The early adopters of the platform have a higher chance of reaping excellent returns. Keep an eye on their social media handles to get all the latest updates.

