Spigen's MagFit Giveaway Aims to Make Life Simply Smarter

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spigen believes that accessories should make life easier. Whether saving a few extra seconds or being more efficient while working, the MagFit collection is the ecosystem to make any aspect of life simply smarter. Spigen is celebrating its launch with its own huge giveaway, where every winner gets to experience the innovation of MagFit.

The MagFit Collection

When thinking of MagSafe, most would think of chargers and power banks. Although that is one of the uses of MagSafe, Spigen takes advantage of the technology by utilizing its full capabilities to make wallets, stands, car mounts and bringing it to all of their classic cases.

MagFit is the understanding that accessories should make the mobile experience better in all aspects of life whether working from home or taking devices on the go. Spigen wanted to create a collection that encompassed all of that, garnering inspiration that technology is an ever-improving resource to help us.

Keep mobile devices in view at any angle while charging with the OneTap Pro Wireless Stand and have over-the-ear headphones looking sleek on a headrest like the AirPods Max Stand, both functional desk items that keep it tidy. Items on the go don't have to be a hassle with the ArcHybrid Wireless Charger, keeping mobile devices charged wherever needed, and the Rugged Armor MagSafe Cardholder to have cards easily accessible with no bulky wallet hassle.

There's an accessory for everyone in the MagFit collection with the OneTap Ring opening the ecosystem to any device, even Android.

The Giveaway

Spigen is putting together a giveaway to show that MagSafe is accessible by giving the chance to try out the ecosystem to 23 lucky winners. The company is partnering with several influencers to showcase how seamless and effective the accessories are to add to one's existing lifestyle, demonstrating that an upgrade can start with the simplest additions.

For those wishing to join the giveaway starting 7/22/2022, all methods to join are listed on the website.

Come Join Us

Give the MagFit collection a chance to make life more efficient, a few seconds at a time. The giveaway is only a click away here, check out all the ways to join and all of the content created to make this possible. To check out the collection, visit the landing page here.

