George Brett joins NextGen Beef as Strategic Partner

PAXICO, Kan., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Beef Co., a NextGen Company, announced today that George Brett has joined the team as a strategic partner. An avid griller, a local hero of the Midwest, and a Major League Baseball first ballot Hall of Famer as a Kansas City Royal, George's passion for sports, grilling, and steak makes him an obvious choice to help spread the word about NextGen Beef.

Derek Thompson, Founder of NextGen Beef, shared, "I have gotten to know George the past couple of years, and as we began to think about who could be the face of the brand and help with the launch of the company, there wasn't a better person to partner with than George Brett." Thompson continued, "George has always been known as a passionate and hard-working person, on and off the field. All the local ranchers we've teamed up with to bring our customers incredible beef have that same passion and work ethic."

NextGen Beef will debut a comprehensive marketing campaign featuring George in the coming weeks. George will appear in multimedia video, online, and in print for NextGen. Stay tuned for a special promotional combo package of steaks around George's favorite cuts to grill.

"I'm backing this company, and if someone else offered me the opportunity to back them, after having tasted NextGen Beef, they'd have no chance. I'm a free agent and I'm not changing teams. I stuck with Kansas City; I'm sticking with NextGen," expressed Brett.

###

About NextGen Beef

NextGen Beef is made up of people who love the cattle business. We are a part of NextGen Cattle Co., which was started with a desire to build relationships and serve the commercial cattleman. Founders and cousins Derek Thompson, Damon Thompson and Brad Lindstrom own and operate businesses in every segment of the beef industry.

For more information about NextGen Beef, please see our website: https://nextgenbeef.com/

You can also follow us on Facebook: @nextgenbeef or on Instagram: @nextgenbeefco

Send email inquiries to: crystal@nextgencattle.com

Related Images











Image 1: George Brett





George Brett joins NextGen Beef as Strategic Partner









