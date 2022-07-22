Dynamic Yield Positioned Highest and Furthest in 2022 Gartner Report for Personalization Engines

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Yield , a Mastercard company, today announced it has been positioned both highest based on its ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant of the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines.* Dynamic Yield has been named as a Leader in 5 out of 5 of the analyst firm’s reports on the category, which was first released in 2018. A complimentary copy of the report is available from Dynamic Yield here .



“We have big dreams when it comes to the evolution of our technology,” said Ori Bauer, CEO of Dynamic Yield. “And ultimately, we believe our position as a repeated Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines directly correlates to the superior quality of our products, an ability to execute our vision, and the methodologies our team has put in place to help our customers succeed.”

Dynamic Yield was evaluated alongside 12 other solution providers in the industry, receiving the highest rating in Digital Commerce Use Cases (4.19/5). Dynamic Yield also scored (4.05/5) for Marketing and (4.05/5) for Service and Support Use Cases within the Gartner companion 2022 Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines research.**

Why Dynamic Yield believes it has remained a Leader in Personalization Engines:

Innovation-led product , ensuring the latest technologies are reflected in the platform and that critical user feedback makes its way into our products and services, with more than 40 features based on customer requests this past year.





, ensuring the latest technologies are reflected in the platform and that critical user feedback makes its way into our products and services, with based on customer requests this past year. Agile and easy-to-use platform , enabling all user types to build, manage, and launch personalization campaigns through a superior UI, streamlined workflows, and dozens of prebuilt experience templates.





, enabling all user types to build, manage, and launch personalization campaigns through a superior UI, streamlined workflows, and dozens of prebuilt experience templates. Best-in-class AI algorithms , guaranteeing that the next best product is always shown using an advanced AdaptML® deep learning system for predicting real-time customer intent and affinity within recommendations.





, guaranteeing that the next best product is always shown using an advanced AdaptML® deep learning system for predicting real-time customer intent and affinity within recommendations. Open-ended connectivity , allowing deep integration of personalization across ESPs, DMPs, eCommerce Platforms, CDPs, and the rest of the technology stack without the need for prebuilt solutions.





, allowing deep integration of personalization across ESPs, DMPs, eCommerce Platforms, CDPs, and the rest of the technology stack without the need for prebuilt solutions. Proven methodologies, empowering teams to operate their personalization programs against the frameworks and processes that have generated meaningful results over the last decade working with leading brands.

As part of the evaluation criteria, the company also received positive customer reviews. On February 10th, 2022, one Gartner® Peer Insights™ reviewer wrote, “The customer success team at Dynamic Yield is one of the best I've encountered in this industry and in general. As for the product, the powerful recommendation algorithms and intuitive yet granular audience manager really set it apart. I am also always pleased to see their commitment to innovation and delivery on their product roadmap. Additionally, Dynamic Yield's recommendation engine is extremely powerful and highly flexible, allowing us to serve recommendations on any screen, and with any design. It allows mixing and matching between different recommendation strategies, testing between different recommendation algorithms, adding custom merchandising rules on top of algorithmic decisions, and more.”***

News of Dynamic Yield’s position as a Leader follows the company’s Leader placement in G2’s Winter, Spring, and Summer 2022 Grid Reports for both A/B Testing and Personalization Engines. In its recent acquisition of Dynamic Yield, Mastercard added to the company’s innovation efforts and capabilities to help businesses and merchants enhance the digital experience of their customers.

Dynamic Yield continues to hire globally amid its accelerated growth, with open roles in Product, R&D, Customer Success, Marketing, Sales, G&A, and Finance.

To download a complimentary copy of the report, visit: dynamicyield.com/gartner/

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Jason McNellis, Joseph Enever, Ant Duffin, 18 July 2022.

**Gartner, Critical Capabilities Personalization Engines, Jason McNellis, Joseph Enever, Ant Duffin, 18 July 2022.

***Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dynamic Yield, a Mastercard company

Dynamic Yield, a Mastercard company, helps companies quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and Digital teams from more than 400 global brands are using Dynamic Yield’s Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer that works alongside existing CMS, Commerce, and ESP solutions to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value.

Media Contacts:

Courtney Meola

Mastercard

courtney.meola@mastercard.com

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Dynamic Yield, a Mastercard company

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com