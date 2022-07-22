Proactive news headlines including Snap, Twitter, FDCTech, American Resources, Versus Systems, Plurilock Security and Gevo

New York , July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Snap bears the brunt as digital advertising suffers in downturn click here

Good Shroom Co to launch instant beverage products at all Fresh Thyme Markets in the US click here

Todos Medical and 3CL Pharma hail return to better health in long COVID case through use of Tollovid click here

Base metal price weakness should be short-lived; likely to see demand bounce amid green energy transition, reckons Stifel GMP click here

Twitter reports disappointing earnings, blames Elon Musk for uncertainty over legal battle click here

FDCTech to acquire 80% equity interest in US investment bank CIM Securities click here

American Resources kicks off production at Carnegie 2 metallurgical carbon mine in Pike County, Kentucky click here

Royal Helium closes deal to acquire Imperial Helium click here

Versus Systems signs first television contract for new sports team-focused TV channel click here

ioneer seals deal for lithium offtake with Ford, targeting end-to-end US EV supply chain click here

Plurilock Security commences private placement of convertible debenture units for total gross proceeds of up to C$2.5M, updates on acquisition pipeline click here

CULT Food Science Corp signs letter of intent to acquire 100% of Food Revolution Media click here

Gevo announces largest sustainable fuel sales agreement with American Airlines click here





About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investorsIn 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com