One World Universe Inc. Announces the States Ameritrust is Providing Mortgage Services

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is announcing the states Ameritrust is providing Mortgage Services.



One World Universe is pleased to announce that Ameritrust has a “warehouse line” with Coastal Bank and has just signed another $20 million warehouse line capacity with Independent Bank. Ameritrust is currently approved to process residential loans in IL, CO, TN, PA and AZ, while waiting for approval in the following states: CA, TX, NJ, CT, MA, NC, SC, MI, FL, KY, MN, OR, UT and WA.

Jerry C. Craig, President of One World Universe, stated, “Our commitment to our veterans will always be one of the foundations for which we grow our company strong. It’s our association with our veteran friends, like Nate Boyer and the MVP Foundation, that we are driven and desire to have America stay the ‘Home of the Free and Land of the Brave’ that will allow veterans to utilize our lending company to do all of their VA home loans because we are a veteran-friendly organization. GO ARMY.”

“While Jerry is partial to the Army, due to his Army service, One World Universe continues to provide resources to all of our troops and we are thankful for all branches of service for keeping America safe,” stated Caren Currier, CFO of One World Universe.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

