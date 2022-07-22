Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 5, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Apyx Medical Corporation (“Apyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX) securities between May 12, 2021 and March 11, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On March 14, 2022, Apyx disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would be posting a Medical Device Safety Communication (“MDSC”) related to the Company’s Advanced Energy Products. The Company further disclosed that “[b]ased on our initial interactions with the FDA, we believe the Agency’s MDSC will pertain to the use of our Advanced Energy products outside of their FDA-cleared indication for general use in cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $4.02, or 40.6%, to close at $5.88 per share on March 14, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a significant number of Apyx’s Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) that such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Apyx securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 5, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

