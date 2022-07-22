Ethema Files 8K on Debt Restructure

West Palm Beach, FL, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”) filed an 8-K today reporting the finalized new note to replace the expiring notes from Labrys Fund that were coming due at the end of June 2022. The new note extends the maturity for 9 months from June 1, 2022 and it also allows the Company to avoid further costs built into the note if the original amount owing under the Labrys notes is paid off by October 3, 2022.



The Company also reports that on July 15, 2022 it has fully extinguished the outstanding note due to Geneva Roth Remark Holdings Inc.

The Company has also earlier this month changed the registered head office of the Company from 1590 S Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach FL 33406 to the location of its ARIA subsidiary at 950 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach FL 33401.

Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “We worked collaboratively with one of our long term investors to purchase the expiring notes from Labrys Fund and convert them into a new extended term note. This will enable the Company more time to generate cash flow for repayment of the debt. The Company’s ARIA subsidiary is steadily increasing cash flow and should generate enough to repay the note in full prior to maturity.”

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

