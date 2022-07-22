Gainey McKenna & Egleston Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Biogen, Inc. (BIIB)

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it is investigating the officers and directors of Biogen, Inc. (“Biogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIIB) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties, waste of corporate assets, and unjust enrichment between June 7, 2021 and January 11, 2022.



A securities class action complaint is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts (the “Securities Class Action”). The complaint in the Securities Class Action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to discuss your rights or interests, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .