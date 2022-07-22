Spartanburg Flooring Store Offering Great Deals This Summer

Spartanburg, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartanburg, South Carolina -

Carpet One Floor & Home of Spartanburg, based in South Carolina, is offering incredible deals, financing and floor installation services this summer to residents and business owners in their region. The company also offers maintenance services for all of their products and installations. Learn more here: https://www.carpetonespartanburg.com.



A fact that the store is proud of is that they have over 100,000 ft.² of stock on site, here, now and completely ready for all of their customers. Their customers can receive their ordered products immediately without having to wait for four months for the product, as they may have to elsewhere. The team is confident that no one will outdo them when it comes to customer service as well, since their express goal is always to make people happy. As a result, they do not stop until every single customer leaves the store satisfied with their order.

The company offers a lifetime guarantee on all of their installations. They can offer this with confidence as they have perfect faith in the endurance of their products as well as the installation skills of their team, who are known for being perfectionists. The store also will give their customers the opportunity to make use of 0% financing for 12 months, which makes their products even more accessible to everyone in their community. The company will also match any quote from any other store at any time. Learn more here: https://www.carpetonespartanburg.com/financing.



The company has partners in all of the main brands, mills and manufacturers and has 1,000 outlets nationwide, giving it considerable purchasing power. To give customers complete peace of mind, the team has already conducted a considerable degree of research into all the products they offer.

Customers only need to be as specific as possible when describing their needs, and the team will go above and beyond to meet them. A customer will always find the best items and fantastic deals every day thanks to their convenient access to one of the largest collections of carpet, hardwood, laminate, ceramic tile, vinyl, area rugs and more in the region. The team wants their customers to be completely satisfied with the finished product, believing it to be just as lovely as what the customer had imagined. If not, the business will replace it at no cost. This is referred to as The Beautiful Guarantee® by the company. The team is confident and provides consumers with a customized level of protection through an easy-to-understand warranty scheme.



The group can cooperate in order to increase scale and buying power. The firm cooperative, which has more than 1,000 independently owned stores, is the biggest buyer of flooring in North America. As a result, the team is in a position to negotiate excellent prices and ultimately pass those savings along to the customers. A variety of premium brands are available from this company, including Lees®, Tigressa®, Bigelow®, Resista® Soft Style, Rustic RiverV Hardwood, Invincible™ Hardwood & LVT and Laminate for Life™. Together, they set the bar for elegance, flair and quality in the industry. Every floor the company offers has actually performed (and has been comfortable) far beyond their own high expectations and standards.



Carpet One Floor & Home can assist consumers in gathering all the supplies needed to complete a job if they want to purchase all their flooring needs in one location. Customers can order samples to be delivered right to their doors in addition to a vast assortment of flooring and household goods. They can be confident that the Spartanburg business, one of South Carolina's most complete providers of flooring and home goods, will assist in simultaneously meeting their needs and exceeding their expectations. Learn more here: https://www.carpetonespartanburg.com/in-stock-flooring.

From conception through installation, the team will be there for the customer at every turn. Since their founding almost 50 years ago, Spartanburg has been served by Carpet One. The business's proprietors, Spartanburg natives Josh and Jennifer Ridings, uphold the principles of professionalism, tolerance and a ‘people-first’ mentality. The business is grateful for the chance to offer each consumer a first-class experience.



The customer service representatives at Carpet One Floor & Home of Spartanburg can be contacted via phone or email for further inquiries. A customer may also visit their website for a listing of all of their products, services and seasonal offers.

