Jeff Cook Real Estate Recognizes 2022 Mid-Year Top Producers

Charleston, SC, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate, one of the top real estate brokerages in the United States, recently recognized its Top Mid-Year Producers for 2022. Top producers routinely generate millions of dollars in real estate sales, helping clients throughout the Low Country buy and sell homes and other real estate properties.

As a 4-time winner of the Top Workplace in South Carolina award, and the 2022 Winner of The Best Real Estate Agents in Charleston award from Expertise.com, Jeff Cook Real Estate provides exceptional support for all their real estate agents and team members. These unique opportunities are an essential part of these team members building a successful career in real estate.

The Top 3 Mid-Year Producers for 2022 are:

Ryan McHugh - 15 Million

Jason Husted - 14 Million

Steve Herbert - 6.5 Million

The awards ceremony was held in North Charleston, SC on July 16, 2022. Several other top producers from all eight Jeff Cook Real Estate offices were also recognized for outstanding efforts and success.

With over 3,000 5-Star reviews on three of the top consumer rating platforms (Zillow, Google and Facebook), it’s easy to see why numerous agents from Jeff Cook Real Estate achieve such high levels of success.

The primary lesson learned by each Jeff Cook Real Estate team member is to treat clients like family. Combining personal attention with superior knowledge of the ever-changing real estate market makes JCRE agents the premier professionals in South Carolina real estate. Together, the team at JCRE is truly redefining how real estate is bought and sold.

