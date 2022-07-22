Securiguard appoints Craig Richmond to the Board





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securiguard Services Limited is pleased to formally announce the appointment of Craig Richmond as Strategic Advisor to its Board of Directors.



Craig Richmond is the former President & CEO of the Vancouver Airport Authority. His diverse background includes a decade as a pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force, pivotal roles at YVR and CEO positions with Vantage Airport Group at six airports in three countries.

Craig was the 2016 recipient of Airports Council International – North America's Excellence in Visionary Leadership Award. He was designated as an Employment Equity Champion by the Government of Canada in 2018. Additionally, in 2019 Business in Vancouver awarded Craig as the British Columbia CEO of the Year (not-for-profit category) during the annual BC CEO Awards.

“Craig’s track record of success in building corporate culture and delivering operational excellence while driving industry leading innovation aligns with our strategy and our value-based foundation built from the front lines,” said Securiguard CEO and President, Robin Chakrabarti. “We value the strategic and operational guidance of our board and adding Craig will further strengthen its knowledge and perspective. Our team is excited to have Craig join the Securiguard family.”

Mr. Richmond shares the enthusiasm to join the board and help drive growth and sustain the award-winning corporate culture: “I have known and respected Securiguard for over 25 years,” said Mr. Richmond. “The company is a real BC success story, and I am proud to be part of its continued leadership and growth in making people feel safe.”

About Securiguard Services Limited

Securiguard Services Limited has been at the forefront of the asset protection arena for almost 50 years by being a leading-edge innovative security and safety solutions provider. That is how Securiguard has become one of the largest and most trusted private security organizations in Canada. With the ability to service clients across Canada, including major centers, small towns, and remote locations by air, land, or sea, Securiguard’s team of strong security and safety professionals, make people feel safe by offering a comprehensive selection of safety and security services and solutions.

Securiguard has proven expertise in deploying security and safety personnel in a variety of industries including Corporate, Retail, Property Management, Industrial, Aviation, Marine, Government, Educational, and Industrial/Resource Projects and has the largest and highest accredited K9 detection and screening division in Canada. To learn more, visit www.securiguard.com

Securiguard Services Limited

604-685-6011

info@securiguard.com

