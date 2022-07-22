The Brazilian Elevator and Escalator Market is Growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2028. The 8th Edition of the Expo Elevador 2023 to be held in Brazil will attract more investment – Arizton

Chicago, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the Brazil elevator and escalator market will grow at a CAGR of 6%. The demand for passenger elevators is attributable to the high dependence of people on them to commute between levels in high-rise buildings. Passenger elevators offer high efficiency, and they are usually noise-free and create minimal vibrations. Alike hydraulic elevators, passenger elevators can carry heavy loads. These elevators are designed to be installed in dwelling houses, administrative and residential buildings, hotels, banks, and offices.



REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Market Size by New Installations (2028) 18.6 thousand Units Market Size by New Installations (2021) 12.3 thousand Units CAGR (2021-2028) 6% Market Size by Installed Base (2028) 6,49,255 Units Market Size by Modernization (2028) USD 1745.3 Million Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segmentation by Carraige Type Passenger and Freight Market Segmentation by Capacity 2-15 Persons, 16-24 Persons, 25-33 Persons, and 34 Persons and Above Market Segmentation by End-User Commercial, Residential, Industrial, and Others Market Segmentation by Type Hydraulic and Pneumatic, Machine Room Traction, Machine Room Less Traction, and Others

Increasing aged population in Brazil will boost the adoption of residential elevators in buildings

The use of elevators in the residential sector has increased due to the country's growing elderly population and their need for accessibility. The lack of elevators in homes with elderly residents has an impact on their quality of life.

Reserva Alta Vista is a $50 million residential complex under construction in Jundia, So Paulo, and Nex One Alto da Boa Vista is a $30 million residential construction project on 0.27 hectares of land in Santo Amaro, So Paulo. Both projects are scheduled to be finished in 2023. This in turn, will create more demand for elevators and escalator in Brazil.

Key Highlights

Brazil Elevator and Escalator market by new installations is growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022-2028). Because of rapid urbanisation, with approximately 85 percent of the population residing in urban areas, and various socioeconomic development projects in the pipeline, the elevator and escalator market in Brazil is expanding.

during the forecast period (2022-2028). Because of rapid urbanisation, with approximately 85 percent of the population residing in urban areas, and various socioeconomic development projects in the pipeline, the elevator and escalator market in Brazil is expanding. Elevator Expo is a key event for the vertical transport industry in Latin America. The 8th Edition of the Expo Elevador 2023 is going to be held in Brazil. This event targets professionals, engineers, architects in the industry (focusing on service provider companies), and students. This interactive platform will bring together companies across the globe that might invest and expand in the country.

In August 2020, the federal government of Brazil launched the Casa Verde E Amarela Program (Green and Yellow House program) to provide and facilitate access to decent housing and meet the deficits of housing across the country. Between 2019 and 2022, 1.25 million housing units were delivered across the country, providing housing access to 5 million people.

According to EDGE buildings and forecast by the IFC, the overall green building penetration in Brazil is more than 20% . The focus of certification schemes is to specifically improve the residential sector followed by the commercial market.

and forecast by the IFC, the overall green building penetration in Brazil is more than . The focus of certification schemes is to specifically improve the residential sector followed by the commercial market. By 2025, the MCTI or EMBRAPII network will receive an investment of $12 million from government incentives, of which $3.5 million will be devoted to AI applications in the automotive and agro sectors. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies into diverse industries is the major goal and the sector will be supported by approximately 17 R&D facilities with complete technological expertise and infrastructure in fields including ML, big data, IoT, and big data.

The EU-MECOUSUR agreement will eliminate high custom charges in export sectors (cars and parts, machinery, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals). This will provide services and setting up a business presence in Mecousur. Supporting small and medium-sized companies will provide opportunity for European elevator companies to expand their business in Brazil.

International companies in the elevator and escalator account for 90% of market share in Brazil. The key players include Otis, Schindler, and TKE, Hitachi, Hyundai Elevator, and Fujitec.



Market Segmentation

Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others

carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Person

2-15

16-24

25-33

34 and Above

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Intuitive Elevator Technologies

To create ease and improve the commuting experience, manufacturers developed user-friendly elevator technologies. For example, for instance, Destination Control Lift (DCL) Systems can make an elevator ride a great experience. From the efficiency of split elevator banks to grouping elevators based on floor destination, this system fosters maximum usability, achieving the users' goals in nearly half the time than a traditional elevator system.

Intuitive elevator systems include smart grouping and destination-based models with current aesthetics. Commuters are organised based on their floor or zone preferences using smart grouping technology. For instance, travelers travelling to the same destination are only assigned to elevators serving that set of floors or zones. This provides in faster and more organized service. For instance, in a 50-story structure, smart grouping can save overall transit time by 40% when compared to traditional methods.

Key Vendors

OTIS

Schindler

TK Elevator

Hitachi

Hyundai Elevator

Fujitec

Other Prominent Vendors

Wittur

GMV Elevator

Vega Lifts

Schmersal

Draka Elevator

Giovenzana

