Immune Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Dr. Stephen Wilson as Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, FL, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Pink: IMUN) (“Immune” or “IMUN”), a specialty pharmaceutical company involved in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products that have a short and well-defined path to market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stephen “Steve” Wilson as Immune’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), President, and interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective July 19, 2022; he will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Wilson brings over 20 years of experience in biomedical research, executive management, and corporate governance. He is a trained immunologist. In addition, he is, among other things, an Associate Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Diego, and he previously served as the Chief Operating Officer at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology as it grew to become an international powerhouse.

Immune also announced that Kevin Phelps has stepped down from his positions as the company’s CFO, President, and CEO, but he will remain a member of Immune’s Board of Directors.

The appointment of Dr. Wilson as Immune’s CEO, President, and interim CFO is expected to further strengthen IMUN’s global executive leadership team to drive its next phase of growth and operational success within a new operational model, initially focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of existing assets that treat patients with inflammatory disease.

Dr. Wilson stated, “Our strategy is to lever the global need for affordable and effective therapeutics and modern financial tools; this hinges on acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products that have a short and well-defined path to market. We have assets that fit this profile, and our business objectives fit immediate patient needs. Going forward, we will take a measured portfolio approach to investment, development and commercialization that will mandate each additional program be hyper focused, capital efficient and small-scale with clear paths to regulatory approval. Financing these programs through modern investment vehicles and partnerships, we plan to deploy in markets that include, but are not dependent upon, US commercialization.”

