Netra Launches Decentralized Social Media, Promises Full Ownership of Content and Identity

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netra team is pleased to announce the launch of its decentralized social media. SocialFi, an improvement over social networks, even offers an opportunity for you to make real-world money. SocialFi, short for social finance, is the combination of social networking and blockchain finance, and that's what a brand like Netra is pursuing.





Netra intends to use SocialFi to put a smile on the faces of content creators, developers, and influencers. The company plans to reward users with a fair share of the revenue earned for uploading ads.

Netra SocialFi Private Sale (Whitelist)

This Whitelist is exclusive and limited. Only 100 BNB: https://wz8fesszbah.typeform.com/netrasocialfi



Whitelist Detail:

The whitelist option has opened on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 10:00 PM UTC and close at the same time on July 26, 2022

To be eligible for the Whitelist, participants must:

1. Join their group Community

2. Follow them on Twitter.

3. Submit your Whitelist Private-sale application by filling this whitelist form (make sure all the data is correct and can be contacted)

4. Their official admin will contact whitelist participants via telegram or email within 3-5 hours.

All lists will be checked in the form of BEP-20 addresses, Telegram Handles, and Twitter Accounts. Any entry that has not completed all of the steps above by the end of the round will be disqualified.

They will randomly select the final Presale participants from these whitelist entries and announce the winners soon after.

Netra SocialFi Features

Full Ownership of Your Content & Identity.

In the past, the content and projects of content creators used to be stolen, Netra SocialFi has changed that narrative. When you create content to be monetized on Netra SocialFi, you will not only enjoy full ownership of your content, your identity will also be protected.

Social Media + Blockchain

Netra SocialFi integrates the two worlds of social media and blockchain to offer users a novel platform for content sharing with monetization options. Netra SocialFi offers enhanced privacy and censorship resistance so that you can network with different groups of people from across the world.

Earn Crypto Reward & DeFi

Netra SocialFi gives everyone on their platform an opportunity to earn real-world money. As a user or stakeholder, you stand a chance to earn crypto rewards. The goal is to reduce spamming, increase genuine engagement, and help creators to monetize their brands.

Convert like, share, and comment into Netra Token

Netra SocialFi will reward users with Netra tokens when you like, share, and make comments. In other words, unlike other social media platforms, you will earn real-world money from your likes, shares, and comments.

Reward and Tips

If you upload creative content on Netra SocialFi, you will enjoy massive rewards from your loyal viewers. You can convert the rewards to real-world money and withdraw the same to your bank.

Netra DeFi Staking

Netra's decentralized platform lets you stake your reward tokens to earn around 101,76% APR.

About Netra SocialFi

Netra is a project that combines the powerful worlds of social media and blockchain technology. The project introduces creativity to social media and finance. As a content creator, you can earn monetary benefits in NETRA tokens. Explore and execute your creative tendencies and earn in cryptocurrencies for every video that you upload. You can also earn money through likes, shares, and comments.

Netra SocialFi is also into NFTs; you can turn your posts into NFTs on NETRA, showcase the NFTs, and make money doing what you love the most. Netra also lets you earn money by selling, renting, and trading with other users. Join thousands of content creators from across the world to build a formidable social space where everybody will be happy.

Social links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/netrasocialfi



Instagram: https://instagram.com/netrasocialfi



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/netrasocialfi



Medium: https://medium.com/@netrasocialfi



Discord: https://discord.gg/bYtDfUgN47

