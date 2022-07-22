Dividend Growth Split Corp. Declares Class A Share Distribution

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: DGS) Dividend Growth Split Corp. (“DGS”) is pleased to announce a distribution payable on August 15, 2022 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2022 in the amount of $0.10 per class A share.



This distribution for the class A shares of DGS is being announced for July as the net asset value per unit of DGS as at July 21, 2022 (after taking into account the payment of a cash distribution) was greater than $15.00. In accordance with the articles for DGS, no distributions will be paid on the class A shares, if after payment of a cash distribution, the net asset value per unit would be less than $15.00. Each month, DGS reviews whether the net asset value per unit meets this requirement in order to determine if a class A share distribution will be announced for such month.

DGS offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for class A shareholders which provides class A shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

