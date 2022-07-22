Update: NHI NASH HOLDINGS, INC - CREATES POSITIVE DISRUPTIONS WITH NASH GOLD, LLC - NASH GOLD DIGITAL COIN

New York, NY, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “NHI NASH HOLDINGS INC” (NHI) The Parent Company based in NY, has launched “NASH GOLD LLC” & “NASH GOLD” coins (NGC) a future valued digital coin and has merged with Geoffrey Williams of “Daltok GP Capital, LLC” with expanding “Daltok-Nash co-GP Fund”. The fund risk strategies require approval by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board as planned. Having multiple Positive Disruptions that are unique and will make optimistic impacts. View at: www.nashholdingsinc.com and www.nashcoins.net





About NASH GOLD, LLC & NASH GOLD Digital Coin ICO: Nash Gold LLC is the management of our digital coin. Nash Gold LLC is a subsidiary of NHI Nash Holdings, Inc. the parent Company.

NHI has devised an incredible multipronged digital currency strategy plan. Foreseeing a revolutionary blockchain digital economy and a unique distinctive planned ICO (initial coin offering). The digital coins are branded simply Nash Gold Coins (NGC) and “Nash Gold Stable Coins” (NGSC). Tapping into the 2.1 quadrillion Tech market of the Global Token Exchange, with anticipation NGC, an offering exclusively designed for convenience and participation of the global users. Creating an unshakeable multi-force that will positively impact the financial world.

NGC and the co-GP Fund creates many “positive disruptions” with the ICO algorithm mind and mining profit formulas based on Austrian Economics with strict adherence to methodological individualism. Before listing NGC on trusted exchanges the Company is offering direct discount option via Operating Ownership Agreements starting at one cent/penny for upto 250 million NGCs in the first bracket. These NGCs may be transferred to the public market exchanges or remain in the NGC Back Force Mind & Mining profit plan with three other options to increase value and later can be transferred to the trusted public market exchanges if one chooses.

NGC coin owners will transact, earn, and participate in the trusted vast pool of the growing tokenization economy. Utilizing the NHI computer science team that NGCs will enable the user with foolproof tools for their success by investing in NGC. Navigating the “Global ICO Exchange Market” NGC is surefire the user will change their financial destiny anticipated by means of NGC ownership anticipated for a long time. Both NGC and NGSC are the products of years of research with NHI financial and crypto economy specialists. View at www.nashcoins.net





Enjoying an exclusive trusted blockchain technology, all the transactions of the NGCs and NGSCs will be settled and processed in its secondary layer and unique lightning-fast network throughout the NHI International Banking Network to come. New compliance by the U.S. FED with its launch of www.iso20022.org this year, added strict regulations to assist world citizens to a fair digital asset playing field and stand against the BAD ACTORS getting away with crypto scams for too long. We are in full support with the U.S. FED, U.S. SEC, SWIFT.com, Central Banks, etc. With NHI plans for valuation, utilities, management and a new computer science department, thus exposing the NGC owners to anticipated profits. It is why NHI are in a work horse mode and NHI team is a force. NGC includes an international affilate plan for worldwide affiliates that want to join and succeed with NHI, earning NGC rewards and other bonuses.

Developing a designated trusted blockchain and market disrupter archetype, our anticipated NGSC will become a Seigniorage stable coin. Backed by the hardest dualistic asset portfolio in its first layer that gains its value subjectively by the community of its users’ and their equitable value-perception, using market information at each spot to access the value of portfolio value of the bilateral hard trusted money assets pegged to, rather than sheer speculations-inflationary malfunctions of profiteers-abusers and BAD ACTORS. NHI support all governments that are assisting to protect its citizens assets via U.S. FED ISO20022.

NHI has recently merged with one of the highest grade institutional sector of Wall street funds, “Daltok-Nash co-GP Fund” with the required U.S. FED approvals for its synthetic risk transfer strategies as planned. Creating positive disruption like no other fund in the high grade institutional sector. Another positive disruption is allowing small to large investors inside the fund as a co-GP Partner, via Nash GP Capital LLC. NHI anticipates to transfer some of our future NGC and NGSC assets to increase our corporate stake inside the Daltok-Nash co-GP fund and next co-GP fund Nash Gold LLC co-GP Fund Q4 2022. Administration of our Funds co-GP side are in-house as well as management fo a fund of funds. All assets are required to be held in a top 10 U.S. Institutional Bank for custodial purposes compliant to the U.S. FED, NHI utilizes Morgan Stanley Investment Bank for this purpose. All assets are transparent to the U.S. FED through our back office. NHI Funds will show any business owners how they can increase their revenues with the structured private equity fund plans of the highest-grade institutional fund sector.





Owning the fund together as a group our co-GP Partners together can anticipate to share in large structural fee returns of the fund planned at 5X to 10X ROI in a 5-year lockup with quarterly distributions and 5-year renewals. NGC owners can also enter the co-GP Funds which is another NHI positive disruption and brings additional future value to NGC digital coin.