California Woman Thanks Resurgence Behavioral Health for Saving Her Life

Costa Mesa, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California -

Costa Mesa, CA - When Tanya, a California woman who had struggled for years with addiction, finally sought help, she was probably the last person who thought she would succeed.

“At that point, I had given up hope in myself that I could ever get this right,” Tanya remembers.

It was a different story for the staff at Resurgence Behavioral Health, the addiction treatment program she went to in Costa Mesa, California. They believed in her and helped her find a path to recovery.

Tanya was so grateful for their care and support that she left a glowing 5-star review on Google.

“Everyone there took their time and somehow managed to get me back to a place where I had hope,” Tanya wrote.

Resurgence Behavioral Health is a California addiction and mental health treatment program where clients receive customized behavioral health care. Programs are designed along the entire continuum of care, from medical detox through residential and outpatient rehab, sober living, and long-term follow-up. Resurgence uses a variety of evidence-based therapy to attack the root causes of addiction, not just the addiction itself.

Resurgence takes a comprehensive approach to treatment, believing that addiction and mental illness cannot be treated separately but are often intertwined. This is what addiction specialists call a dual diagnosis or co-occurring disorder. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about half of people who experience a substance use disorder have struggled simultaneously with a mental illness such as anxiety, depression, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, personality disorder, or schizophrenia.

People may use drugs or alcohol to self-medicate their depression or anxiety. Treatment sometimes has to go even farther back, possibly to possible traumatic episodes that led to depression and addiction. The addiction cannot be treated in isolation; if the underlying causes are not resolved, the need for self-medication will continue, leaving the addict vulnerable to relapse.

This holistic approach extends beyond the actual treatment at Resurgence. An essential element of therapy is also the environment in which it is delivered. Far from the sterile, institutional environment of a rehab facility, Resurgence centers provide a home-like setting marked by physical comfort where clients can open themselves to nature’s calming, contemplative atmosphere.

Clients also find emotional support from their pets, which are allowed in rehab. Additionally, the centers enable couples to undergo residential treatment together, although they live in separate, same-sex accommodations. Smoking is permitted outdoors, and clients can have access to cell phones after a two-week stabilization period.

It’s not just about “pampering” an addict at Resurgence. They do ask clients to do the hard work of recovery. But in a peaceful, comfortable space, they can better focus on healing and see that life without drugs or alcohol can be happy and enjoyable.

For Tanya, Resurgence was the solution she had been seeking for a long time.

“When I came to Resurgence, this wasn’t my first go at getting treatment,” she wrote. “Most places I have gone to have always made me feel like a number, not a person. But they had faith in me from the very start.“

Former clients like Tanya who have reviewed Resurgence often comment that the staff is the heart of the program. Highly experienced, they have a true passion for helping others. Since many are in recovery themselves, they bring a unique understanding of clients’ experiences and needs. They are passionate about assisting clients in breaking free from addiction and living their best lives. The treatment team includes medical professionals, certified addiction counselors, licensed therapists, and trained addiction specialists.

“I am still clean today, have graduated, and am looking forward to what life has planned for me. Thank you to everyone there who assisted in saving my life.”

For help with addiction or mental health disorders, for yourself or a loved one, visit Resurgence Behavioral Health at any time by calling 855-458-0050.

###

For more information about Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa, contact the company here:



Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa

+19498996003