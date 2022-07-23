SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement and Encourages Long-Term WWE Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (“WWE” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WWE) on behalf of the Company’s investors.



On June 15, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that WWE’s Board of Directors was investigating “a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.” On July 8, 2022, The Wall Street Journal further reported that McMahon had “agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, an amount far larger than previously known.”



Finally, on July 22, 2022, WWE disclosed that McMahon had “retired” as the Company’s Chairman and CEO.



The investigation seeks to determine whether WWE and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct, thereby harming WWE and its stockholders.

Long-term WWE investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/wwe/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

