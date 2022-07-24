BW Offshore: Transfer of ownership and operation of the FPSO YÙUM K'AK'NÁAB to Pemex

Transfer of ownership and operation of the FPSO YÙUM K'AK'NÁAB to Pemex

BW Offshore Limited today announces that, with effect from July 22, 2022, Pemex has assumed the ownership and operation of the FPSO YÙUM K'AK'NÁAB in accordance with the terms of the 15 year FPSO financial lease contract that commenced in 2007. Following the transfer, BW Offshore Limited has no obligation to provide further operational services to Pemex.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

