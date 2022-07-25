3D Game Engine Cocos Creator Brings More Power To Game Creation With Nintendo Switch Support

BEIJING, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocos Technology, known for its open-source 3D game engine technology, announced today that their latest game engine, Cocos Creator, is officially adding the ability to develop for the Nintendo Switch. This is the first time the company has officially ventured into console gaming with the help of Nintendo, making it an official game engine for Nintendo developers.

"People have known us for having the best open-source engine for game development for mobile devices and the web," says Cocos Technology CEO Walzer Wang. "But as our development ecosystem has been evolving, so have our company's goals, and the Nintendo Switch is part of our future. Not only for its ability to have gaming on the go but its appeal to gamers here in China and globally."

"This is just the beginning of the many things happening with Cocos Creator," says Cocos Technical Director Huabin Ling. "We have already expanded with support for HarmonyOS, TikTok, and WeChat mini games. Nintendo adds even more places developers can create and share their products across the world. We're excited to share where Cocos Creator games go next."

"Cocos Creator For Nintendo Switch" Is available for free today to all Nintendo Switch developers in the middleware section of the Nintendo Developers Portal. Developers who are already approved to develop for the Nintendo Switch can access the software from Cocos. For more information check our official blog www.cocos.com/en/blog.

About Cocos

Since the launch of Cocos2d-x in 2010, Cocos has continued to invest heavily in game engine development and gaming technology. This has included tools such as Cocos Creator, Cocos Play, and Cocos Analytics. By the end of 2018, Cocos has over 1.3 million active game developers worldwide, covering 1.1 billion game devices. Cocos is the leader in China's mobile game development, being the top game engine used in the country and the second most used in the world. Visit us at http://www.cocos.com

marketing@coco.com



