Subsea 7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 25 July 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 18 July 2022.



Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.

In the period from 18 July 2022 until 22 July 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 700,060 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.2283 per share.

Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 18 July 2022 177,774 76.7294 13,640,492 19 July 2022 184,566 77.6201 14,326,031 20 July 2022 19,436 77.9385 1,514,813 21 July 2022 190,000 76.9818 14,626,542 22 July 2022 128,284 77.6135 9,956,570 Previously disclosed 9,150,000 69.0802 632,084,105 Accumulated 9,850,060 69.6593 686,148,554 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 10,001,910 of its own shares, corresponding to 3.33% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000.







Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

