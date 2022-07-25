Global Surface Disinfectant Market Report 2022, by Composition, Type, Distribution, End-User and Region

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Disinfectant Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is projected to reach USD 3,236.99 million by 2027 from USD 1,199.78 million in 2021, at a CAGR 17.98% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
- The Americas Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 404.13 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 472.43 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.69% to reach USD 1,074.23 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 387.40 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 459.83 million in 2022, at a CAGR 18.28% to reach USD 1,061.14 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 408.24 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 480.88 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.99% to reach USD 1,101.61 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on surface disinfectant identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.
The report categorizes the surface disinfectant to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Composition:
- Bio
- Chemical
- Alcohols
- Aldehydes
- Ammonium Compounds
- Chlorine Compounds
- Oxidizing Agents
- Phenolics
Type:
- Liquids
- Sprays
- Wipes
Distribution:
- Offline Mode
- Online Mode
End-User:
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Domestic-Use
- Hospital Settings
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Research Laboratories
Company Profiles:
- 3M Company
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- CarroLLClean
- Diversey Holding Ltd.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Gojo Industries, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Metrex Research, LLC
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- STERIS PLC
- The Clorox Company
- Whiteley Corporation
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Americas Surface Disinfectant Market
5. Asia-Pacific Surface Disinfectant Market
6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Surface Disinfectant Market
7. Company Usability Profiles
- 3M Company
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- CarroLLClean
- Diversey Holding Ltd.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Gojo Industries, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Metrex Research, LLC
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- STERIS PLC
- The Clorox Company
- Whiteley Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hskmav
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment