Worldwide Cable Duct Industry to 2027 - Investments in Real Estate & Infrastructure Development Activities Will Positively Influence Growth

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cable Duct Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cable Ducts are made up with uniquely compounded high impact rigid polyvinyl chloride. The cable ducts don't peel or crack. It resists salt, oil, solution, and fungus. This is non-flammable confirming to UL 94 V0 standards, non-brittle and warp-proof. The product has huge dielectric strength and endures temperature up to 60 degrees Celsius.
Market Drivers
The rise in the construction industry demand for the large & secure wiring systems in the housing societies, commercial applications, and industries expected to boost the global cable duct market growth over the forecast period.
Furthermore, the growing investments in real estate & infrastructure development activities will positively influence the global cable duct market growth during this forecast period. The significance of urbanization, the growing demand from IT industry will significantly drive the global cable duct market growth. Moreover, the rise of large organizations will create opportunities for the development of the cable duct market in near future.
Market Restraints
Unstable raw material prices and complications in installation are major restraints which expected to hamper the global cable duct market growth during this forecast timeline.
Market Segmentation
The Global Cable Duct Market is segmented into product type such as Flexible Cable Duct, and Rigid Cable Duct, by material such as Concrete cable Duct, Plastic Cable Duct, and Metal Cable Duct. Further, market is segmented into end user such as IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utility, Construction, Manufacturing, and Others.
Also, the Global Cable Duct Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, Atkore International Inc., Aliaxis Group, Mitsubishi International Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Anamet Electrical Inc., Barton Engineers Ltd., Wheatland Tube Co., etc.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Cable Duct Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Cable Duct Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Cable Duct Market, By Product Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type
5.2 Global Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
5.3 Global Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type
5.3.1 Flexible Cable Duct
5.3.2 Rigid Cable Duct
6 Global Cable Duct Market, By Material
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material
6.2 Global Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Material
6.3 Global Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Material
6.3.1 Concrete cable Duct
6.3.2 Plastic Cable Duct
6.3.3 Metal Cable Duct
7 Global Cable Duct Market, By End User
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User
7.2 Global Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By End User
7.3 Global Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By End User
7.3.1 IT & Telecommunication
7.3.2 Energy & Utility
7.3.3 Construction
7.3.4 Manufacturing
7.3.5 Others
8 Global Cable Duct Market, By Region
8.1 Global Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.2 Global Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Global Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Region
9 North America Cable Duct Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
9.3 North America Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Material
9.4 North America Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By End User
9.5 North America Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 U.S.
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
10 Europe Cable Duct Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
10.3 Europe Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Material
10.4 Europe Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By End User
10.5 Europe Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.5.4 Rest of Europe
11 Asia Pacific Cable Duct Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
11.3 Asia Pacific Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Material
11.4 Asia Pacific Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By End User
11.5 Asia Pacific Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
12 Latin America Cable Duct Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
12.3 Latin America Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Material
12.4 Latin America Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By End User
12.5 Latin America Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, Country
13 Middle East Cable Duct Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
13.3 Middle East Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Material
13.4 Middle East Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By End User
13.5 Middle East Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Country
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 ABB Ltd
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financials
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2. Schneider Electric SE
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Offerings
15.2.3 Key Financials
15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.2.5 Key Market Developments
15.2.6 Key Strategies
15.3. Legrand SA
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Offerings
15.3.3 Key Financials
15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.3.5 Key Market Developments
15.3.6 Key Strategies
15.4 Atkore International Inc
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Offerings
15.4.3 Key Financials
15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.4.5 Key Market Developments
15.4.6 Key Strategies
15.5 Aliaxis Group
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Offerings
15.5.3 Key Financials
15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.5.5 Key Market Developments
15.5.6 Key Strategies
15.6 Mitsubishi International Corporation
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Offerings
15.6.3 Key Financials
15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.6.5 Key Market Developments
15.6.6 Key Strategies
15.7 Eaton Corporation PLC
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Offerings
15.7.3 Key Financials
15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.7.5 Key Market Developments
15.7.6 Key Strategies
15.8 Anamet Electrical Inc
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Offerings
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
15.9 Barton Engineers Ltd.
15.9.1 Overview
15.9.2 Offerings
15.9.3 Key Financials
15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.9.5 Key Market Developments
15.9.6 Key Strategies
15.10 Wheatland Tube Co
15.10.1 Overview
15.10.2 Offerings
15.10.3 Key Financials
15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.10.5 Key Market Developments
15.10.6 Key Strategies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fkx0k
