Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 29

| Source: Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 29 2022 Festi purchased in total 700,000 own shares for total amount of 153,850,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
2918.7.202213:01:1175.00022016.500.0002.150.000463.475.000
2918.7.202214:12:0075.00022016.500.0002.225.000479.975.000
2919.7.202212:34:4975.00022016.500.0002.300.000496.475.000
2919.7.202213:59:1450.00022011.000.0002.350.000507.475.000
2919.7.202214:49:2425.0002205.500.0002.375.000512.975.000
2920.7.202212:34:5275.00021916.425.0002.450.000529.400.000
2920.7.202214:34:5450.00021910.950.0002.500.000540.350.000
2920.7.202215:23:1225.0002195.475.0002.525.000545.825.000
2921.7.202212:16:2575.00022016.500.0002.600.000562.325.000
2921.7.202214:24:3550.00022011.000.0002.650.000573.325.000
2921.7.202214:37:2225.0002205.500.0002.675.000578.825.000
2922.7.202213:13:08100.00022022.000.0002.775.000600.825.000
   700.000 153.850.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 2,775,000 own shares for 600,825,000 ISK and holds today 2,775,000 own shares or 0.89% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).