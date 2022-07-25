Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 29

Icelandic English

In week 29 2022 Festi purchased in total 700,000 own shares for total amount of 153,850,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 29 18.7.2022 13:01:11 75.000 220 16.500.000 2.150.000 463.475.000 29 18.7.2022 14:12:00 75.000 220 16.500.000 2.225.000 479.975.000 29 19.7.2022 12:34:49 75.000 220 16.500.000 2.300.000 496.475.000 29 19.7.2022 13:59:14 50.000 220 11.000.000 2.350.000 507.475.000 29 19.7.2022 14:49:24 25.000 220 5.500.000 2.375.000 512.975.000 29 20.7.2022 12:34:52 75.000 219 16.425.000 2.450.000 529.400.000 29 20.7.2022 14:34:54 50.000 219 10.950.000 2.500.000 540.350.000 29 20.7.2022 15:23:12 25.000 219 5.475.000 2.525.000 545.825.000 29 21.7.2022 12:16:25 75.000 220 16.500.000 2.600.000 562.325.000 29 21.7.2022 14:24:35 50.000 220 11.000.000 2.650.000 573.325.000 29 21.7.2022 14:37:22 25.000 220 5.500.000 2.675.000 578.825.000 29 22.7.2022 13:13:08 100.000 220 22.000.000 2.775.000 600.825.000 700.000 153.850.000





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.



Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 2,775,000 own shares for 600,825,000 ISK and holds today 2,775,000 own shares or 0.89% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

