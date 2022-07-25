Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 29

In week 29 2022 Festi purchased in total 700,000 own shares for total amount of 153,850,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|29
|18.7.2022
|13:01:11
|75.000
|220
|16.500.000
|2.150.000
|463.475.000
|29
|18.7.2022
|14:12:00
|75.000
|220
|16.500.000
|2.225.000
|479.975.000
|29
|19.7.2022
|12:34:49
|75.000
|220
|16.500.000
|2.300.000
|496.475.000
|29
|19.7.2022
|13:59:14
|50.000
|220
|11.000.000
|2.350.000
|507.475.000
|29
|19.7.2022
|14:49:24
|25.000
|220
|5.500.000
|2.375.000
|512.975.000
|29
|20.7.2022
|12:34:52
|75.000
|219
|16.425.000
|2.450.000
|529.400.000
|29
|20.7.2022
|14:34:54
|50.000
|219
|10.950.000
|2.500.000
|540.350.000
|29
|20.7.2022
|15:23:12
|25.000
|219
|5.475.000
|2.525.000
|545.825.000
|29
|21.7.2022
|12:16:25
|75.000
|220
|16.500.000
|2.600.000
|562.325.000
|29
|21.7.2022
|14:24:35
|50.000
|220
|11.000.000
|2.650.000
|573.325.000
|29
|21.7.2022
|14:37:22
|25.000
|220
|5.500.000
|2.675.000
|578.825.000
|29
|22.7.2022
|13:13:08
|100.000
|220
|22.000.000
|2.775.000
|600.825.000
|700.000
|153.850.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 2,775,000 own shares for 600,825,000 ISK and holds today 2,775,000 own shares or 0.89% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).