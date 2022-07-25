Wiring Duct Global Market Report 2022: Growing Application of Halogen Free Wiring Ducts & Increasing Ventures in Real Estate Enterprises and Infrastructure Expansion Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wiring Duct Market Research Report by Type (Flexible Wiring Duct, Narrow Finger Wire Duct, and Solid Wall Wire Duct), Material, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wiring Duct Market size was estimated at USD 355.92 million in 2021, USD 370.51 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.27% to reach USD 457.62 million by 2027.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Acceleration in urban growth

Rising requirements from data stations and information technology equipment

Environmental concerns regarding recycling and demolition of pipelines

Restraints

Materials used in wire ducting like PVC produce highly toxic dioxins

Opportunities

Growing application of halogen free wiring ducts

Increasing ventures in real estate enterprises and infrastructure expansion

Challenges

Problems associated with installation of new ducts

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Wiring Duct Market, by Type



7. Wiring Duct Market, by Material



8. Wiring Duct Market, by Application



9. Americas Wiring Duct Market



10. Asia-Pacific Wiring Duct Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wiring Duct Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Aliaxis Group S.A.

Anamet Electrical Inc.

Atkore International

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fastenal Company

Hager Group

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Mitsubishi International Corporation

Omega Engineering, Inc

Panduit Corporation

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Robroy Industries

Schneider Electric SE

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

Wheatland Tube Co.

Zekelman Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gqvma

Attachment