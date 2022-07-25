Incidence and Emergency Management Market Report [2022-2029] | Global Size, Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising implementation of stringent public laws is a key factor driving the global incident and emergency management market size , says Fortune Business Insights Surge in the number of natural calamities and man-made disaster such as terror attacks is expected to contribute significantly to the global incident and emergency management market.

According to the report, the rising extension of human intrusion into hazard-prone areas and surge in acts of terrorism and possibilities of natural disaster are factors expected to boost the global incident and emergency management market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the growing awareness regarding environment and natural disaster will enable the growth of the global incident and emergency management market.

The report highlights recent innovations and development in the global incident and emergency management market. The study emphasizes on various growth strategies to assist companies operating in the incident and emergency management market. This is intended at offering them a competitive edge.

Industry Development:

May 2019 -Esri Inc., the worldwide leader in location intelligence, has published a centered web application namely ArcGIS Excalibur, which provides organizations to handle and monitor all duties, metrics or performance linked to imagery necessary to make informed choices and understanding situations.





Drivers & Restraints

Implementation of Strict Laws for Effective Disaster Management Will Favor Growth in Market

The rising implementation of stringent public laws and shifting focus of countries towards disaster management measures to deal with unfavorable occurrences are expected to aid growth of the global incident and emergency management market. The surge in the number of natural calamities and human-made disaster like terror attacks has led to the adoption of adequate incident and emergency management systems. This factor is expected to accelerate the growth of the global incident and emergency management market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the launch of ArcGIS Excalibur is predicted to contribute positively to the global incident and emergency management market growth. For instance, Esri Inc., the worldwide leader in location intelligence, has published a centered web application namely ArcGIS Excalibur, which provides organizations to handle and monitor all duties, metrics or performance linked to imagery necessary to make informed choices and understanding situations. In addition, higher deployment & maintenance expenses with the use of advanced technology for attacks by terrorist organizations is expected to further augment the growth of the global incident and emergency management market.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.





Regional Insights

North America Expected to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Growth

Incident and emergency management market in North America is expected to grow at a remarkable pace owing to the management of capacity for real-time traffic analysis. In the U.S., incident and emergency management systems are extensively used, and numerous projects are conducted to protect people from terrorist attacks and natural disasters. Asia-Pacific is one of the emerging markets owing to the rising research and development investments in incident and emergency management market to protect citizen’s safety and security. Surge in terror and bio-hazard attacks have resulted in the adoption of advanced technological alternatives. The government has also invested heavily in training special army soldiers to deal with such incident. Countries such as China and India are taking security and precautionary steps to protect people from terror and bio-hazard attacks. These factors will further stimulate growth in Asia Pacific.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Incidence and Emergency Management Market Research Report:

Esri Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

and Intergraph Corporation





