Cloud Telephony Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud telephony market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Cloud telephony Market, 2021-2028.” The evolution of the service market is being driven by increasing digitization and usage of cloud services to lower operating costs. The transition of telecom businesses from traditional to IP networks represents an opportunity.





Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-telephony-service-market-104833





Industry Development-

December 2020: Tata Tele Business Services has launched a cloud-based communication system aimed primarily at businesses, which provides hybrid connectivity across multiple platforms, particularly between employees and customers.

Drivers & Restraints-

Shift of Telecom Enterprises from Traditional to IP will Stimulate Growth

The transfer from traditional to IP is expected to boost the global cloud telephony market growth during the forecast period. Telecom companies are shifting from traditional networks to IP networks, which will aid the cloud telephone service industry reach its optimal growth level in the next few years. Furthermore, easy access to power in growing countries and its use as a cost-effective substitute for traditional services such as ISDN and PSTN are important growth drivers for the cloud telephone service industry. Furthermore, the market's growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of mobile smartphones among end consumers.

Halt on Heavy Operations to Hamper Growth

Due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns, the COVID-19 has had a negative impact on economies and businesses in a number of countries. The closure of various warehouses and industries has had a severe influence on global supply chains, negatively affecting manufacturing, delivery schedules, and product sales in the worldwide market. A few companies have already stated that goods deliveries may be delayed or even halted.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cloud-telephony-service-market-104833





Segments-

By deployment, the market is segmented into the cloud and hosted. On the basis of network type, the market is categorized into public switched telephone networks and voice over internet protocol. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into conferencing, multi-level IVR, sales & marketing, and customer relationship management. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Offer?

The report Proposes a complete market segmentation of the market by deployment option, enterprise size, application, industry sector, and geography. The research includes essential statistics on the market status of the main cloud telephony service providers and market trends and opportunities.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Rising Demand for Advanced Communication to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global cloud telephony market share during the forecast period. Because of the region's early integration of technological changes and large telecommunication service providers, there is a strong demand and necessity in the region for improved communication services, which adds to market growth.

Furthermore, due to increased acceptance of the technology to lower operating costs, growing digitization, and rising access to energy, the cloud telephony service market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow radically.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cloud-telephony-service-market-104833





Competitive Landscape-

Manufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Offer Advanced Products

Major cloud telephony firms are focusing on developing new products in order to generate significant money from early adopters of the adoption cycle, thereby improving the quality of their offers and gaining a competitive edge. Prominent manufacturers in the cloud telephony service market have been noticed relying on new technology by boosting R&D activities to produce cost savings, consequently enhancing market competition to some level.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Cloud Telephony:

AVOXI

Broadsoft

Cisco System

DIALPAD

Exotel Techcom

Go 2 Markets India Pvt Ltd.

LeadNXT

Microsoft Corporation

Megapath

Natterbox Ltd.

Mitel Network Corporations

Major Points from TOC:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Global Statistics — Key Countries

4.2 New Product Launches

4.3 Pipeline Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario — Key Countries

4.5 Recent Industry Developments — Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

5. Global Cloud Telephony Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

5.1. Key Findings/ Summary

5.2. Market Analysis — By Product Type

5.3. Market Analysis — By Distribution Channel

5.4. Market Analysis — By Countries/Sub-regions

……………

11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis — Major Players

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Cloud Telephony Market Size Overview

12.2 Products & Services

12.3 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Recent developments

12.5 Major Investments

12.6 Regional Market Size and Demand





Pre Book - Cloud Telephony Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104833





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245