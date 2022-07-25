UAE Diagnostic Labs Market Research Report 2022: Rising Demand for Early Diagnosis and Growing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Diagnostic Labs Market"report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE diagnostic labs market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for early diagnosis of the diseases and the growing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological diseases, etc.

Besides, growing public-private investments and, research fundings & grants to develop innovative laboratory testing procedures are expected to drive the UAE diagnostic labs market.

Additionally, technological advancements in clinical chemistry and the advancement of the healthcare system in the country are aiding the market growth. Besides, macroeconomic factors such as rising personal disposable income and rapid economic growth are supporting the UAE diagnostic labs market.

Moreover, the establishment of new clinical laboratories and the expansion of diagnostic services by existing labs are propelling the growth of the UAE diagnostic labs market. The rise in point-of-care diagnostic products and the development of sophisticated and specialized tests for early disease detection and disease management are boosting the market growth.

The introduction of advanced medical devices driven by innovation and higher investments by market players to improve their services are anticipated to boost the UAE diagnostic labs market. Increasing instances of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population in the country are projected to fuel the UAE diagnostic labs market in the coming years.

The stand-alone diagnostic center segment is anticipated to dominate the UAE diagnostic labs market in the coming years due to the ongoing automation & digitalization of diagnostic laboratories, and significant reimbursement coverage for clinical tests performed at these centers.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of UAE diagnostic labs market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of UAE diagnostic labs market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast UAE diagnostic labs market based on provider type, test type, end user, region, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the UAE diagnostic labs market.

To identify drivers and challenges for UAE diagnostic labs market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE diagnostic labs market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in UAE diagnostic labs market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in UAE diagnostic labs market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

UAE Diagnostic Labs Market, By Provider Type:

Hospital-Based

Stand-Alone Diagnostic Center

UAE Diagnostic Labs Market, By Test Type:

Radiology

Pathology

UAE Diagnostic Labs Market, By End User:

Corporate Clients

Walk-ins

Referrals

UAE Diagnostic Labs Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Dubai

Rest of UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE diagnostic labs market.

Proficiency Healthcare Diagnostic Healthcare LLC

Freiburg Medical Laboratory Middle East LLC

Accuracy Plus Medical Laboratory

Dr. Lal Path Labs Dubai

Thumbay Labs

Unilabs Middle East L.L.C

Neuberg Diagnostics Lab

Life Diagnostics

SRL Diagnostics UAE

York Diagnostic Laboratories DMCC

