Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 18 July to Friday 22 July:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)100,011 1,926,090,921
18 July 202240017,884.28007,153,712
19 July 202243018,132.63007,797,031
20 July 202244018,156.32007,988,781
21 July 202237018,301.46006,771,540
22 July 202236018,033.69006,492,128
Total 18-22 July 20222,000 36,203,192
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 July 2022*2,11918,101.596238,357,282
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)45,427 826,114,497
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)104,130 2,000,651,395
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)486,435 9,881,074,530
18 July 20221,60218,048.390028,913,521
19 July 20221,72218,314.510031,537,586
20 July 20221,76118,361.130032,333,950
21 July 20221,48118,485.940027,377,677
22 July 20221,44318,195.240026,255,731
Total 18-22 July 20228,009 146,418,465
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 July 2022*6,43118,281.7412117,569,878
Bought from the Foundation 22 July 2022*2,04018,281.741237,294,752
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)182,223 3,356,989,939
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)502,915 10,182,357,625

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 72,298 A shares and 382,789 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.43% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 25 July 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Page 2 of 2

Attachment


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 29 2022