Correction: Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 18 July to Friday 22 July:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 100,011 1,926,090,921 18 July 2022 400 17,884.2800 7,153,712 19 July 2022 430 18,132.6300 7,797,031 20 July 2022 440 18,156.3200 7,988,781 21 July 2022 370 18,301.4600 6,771,540 22 July 2022 360 18,033.6900 6,492,128 Total 18-22 July 2022 2,000 36,203,192 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 July 2022* 2,119 18,101.5962 38,357,282 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 45,427 826,114,497 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 104,130 2,000,651,395 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 486,435 9,881,074,530 18 July 2022 1,602 18,048.3900 28,913,521 19 July 2022 1,722 18,314.5100 31,537,586 20 July 2022 1,761 18,361.1300 32,333,950 21 July 2022 1,481 18,485.9400 27,377,677 22 July 2022 1,443 18,195.2400 26,255,731 Total 18-22 July 2022 8,009 146,418,465 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 July 2022* 6,431 18,281.7412 117,569,878 Bought from the Foundation 22 July 2022* 2,040 18,281.7412 37,294,752 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 182,223 3,356,989,939 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 502,915 10,182,357,625





*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 72,298 A shares and 382,789 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.43% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 25 July 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815





