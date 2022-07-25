Correction: Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Correction: Attachment with daily trades added. 


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 18 July to Friday 22 July:
                                  

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 100,011   1,926,090,921
18 July 2022 400 17,884.2800 7,153,712
19 July 2022 430 18,132.6300 7,797,031
20 July 2022 440 18,156.3200 7,988,781
21 July 2022 370 18,301.4600 6,771,540
22 July 2022 360 18,033.6900 6,492,128
Total 18-22 July 2022 2,000   36,203,192
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 July 2022* 2,119 18,101.5962 38,357,282
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 45,427   826,114,497
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 104,130   2,000,651,395
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 486,435   9,881,074,530
18 July 2022 1,602 18,048.3900 28,913,521
19 July 2022 1,722 18,314.5100 31,537,586
20 July 2022 1,761 18,361.1300 32,333,950
21 July 2022 1,481 18,485.9400 27,377,677
22 July 2022 1,443 18,195.2400 26,255,731
Total 18-22 July 2022 8,009   146,418,465
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 July 2022* 6,431 18,281.7412 117,569,878
Bought from the Foundation 22 July 2022* 2,040 18,281.7412 37,294,752
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 182,223   3,356,989,939
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 502,915   10,182,357,625


*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 72,298 A shares and 382,789 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.43% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 25 July 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815


