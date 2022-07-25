Correction: Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement
Correction: Attachment with daily trades added.
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 18 July to Friday 22 July:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|100,011
|1,926,090,921
|18 July 2022
|400
|17,884.2800
|7,153,712
|19 July 2022
|430
|18,132.6300
|7,797,031
|20 July 2022
|440
|18,156.3200
|7,988,781
|21 July 2022
|370
|18,301.4600
|6,771,540
|22 July 2022
|360
|18,033.6900
|6,492,128
|Total 18-22 July 2022
|2,000
|36,203,192
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 July 2022*
|2,119
|18,101.5962
|38,357,282
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|45,427
|826,114,497
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|104,130
|2,000,651,395
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|486,435
|9,881,074,530
|18 July 2022
|1,602
|18,048.3900
|28,913,521
|19 July 2022
|1,722
|18,314.5100
|31,537,586
|20 July 2022
|1,761
|18,361.1300
|32,333,950
|21 July 2022
|1,481
|18,485.9400
|27,377,677
|22 July 2022
|1,443
|18,195.2400
|26,255,731
|Total 18-22 July 2022
|8,009
|146,418,465
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 July 2022*
|6,431
|18,281.7412
|117,569,878
|Bought from the Foundation 22 July 2022*
|2,040
|18,281.7412
|37,294,752
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|182,223
|3,356,989,939
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|502,915
|10,182,357,625
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 72,298 A shares and 382,789 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.43% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 25 July 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
