United States Tonneau Covers Markets Report 2022-2027: Advent of Solar-Powered Tonneau Covers & High Demand for Pickup Trucks

The Tonneau cover market is provided for the forecast years 2022 to 2027 and the base year of 2021.

The market is segmented as per type and sales channel for the years considered. The players undertake the key trends in the past years, and strategies have been mentioned. The report provides a holistic approach to the tonneau cover industry to enable stakeholders to analyze the industry efficiently.

The major companies operating in the industry are Truck Hero, Work Sport, and Agri-Cover. These companies continually compete among themselves though Truck Hero leads the position in the industry, with maximum industry share.

Hike in demand for pickup trucks:

The demand for pick-up trucks is directly proportional to the demand for tonneau covers as this essential accessory provides security to the utility that pick-ups provide and hence is a must-have for owners of the vehicles.

This indicates that the truck tonneau covers market is going to witness a boom soon, and players can leverage this opportunity to capture the market and gain profits. The US has witnessed a hike and demand for pickup trucks recently. Post-2019, there has been a high demand for light pickup trucks. People abandoned their cars for pickup trucks due to the multipurpose utility and better comfort.

The buyers were, in fact, observed to prefer pickup trucks over certain luxury cars as they found the former to be more comfortable and convenient. The users like the versatility and seating arrangements provided in the pickup trucks. In fact, pickups have recently been so popular that customers do not mind them at premium prices.



The shift in consumer behavior and shift in preferences

The eventual shift in consumer behavior and shift in preferences where the consumers are more focused on the comfort and utility of the vehicle is expected to be a rewarding opportunity for the respective players functional in the industry space.

Thus, pick-up trucks are known to become one of the consumers' top preferences for personal and professional usage. The vehicle has been one of the sought-after preferences for off-roading lately. And based on usage, customers seek a wide variety of tonneau covers to increase the utility and complement the functionality of pickup trucks.



Restraints: Rapid Technological Advancements

With the rapid change in the expectations and demands of the customers, regular developments and changes to make better product offerings are inevitable.

At the same time, upgrades are an expensive affair as they would call for many investments and costs at the end of the manufacturer. Upgradation would require a holistic approach and subsequently involve research and development, changes in machinery, raw materials, and manufacturing process, changes in marketing and advertising, and all other relevant sectors.



Geography:

Light trucks have surpassed cars as the majority of vehicles on the road in the United States over the last few decades. They also make up most of the specialty-equipment OEM sales, with pickups accounting for more than a third of the total sales. On the other hand, the light-truck industry is changing as a result of changes in vehicle sales, technology, and consumer behavior.

The sales of tonneau covers are majorly dependent on the sale of pickup trucks in the US. Texas leads the way with more than 6.5 million pickups, followed by California with more than 5.8 million and above several pickups, Florida in third place with more than 3 million, Georgia with more than 1.5 million, and finally North Carolina with more than 1.9 million and above pickup trucks in the region.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. Tonneau Covers market:

Hike in Demand for Pickup Trucks

High Disposable Income and Awareness Amongst the Population

The advent of Solar Powered Tonneau Covers

Rising Demand for EVs/EV Pickup Trucks

Advantages:

Protection against theft and misplacements

Fuel Efficiency

Curb material wastage is caused by spillage and breakage due to jerks

Protects the truck bed cover and increases longevity

Enables aesthetical enhancements

Top Vendors

Truck Hero

AGRI-COVER

Worksport

Other Prominent Vendors

TYGERAUTO

LTA Manufacturing

Gator Covers

Syneticusa

DiamondBack

MountainTop

YITAMOTOR

Spec-D Tuning

Rough Country Suspension Systems

Bestop

LEER Group

Recent Developments:

EV Pickup trucks will soon be on the roads, and a major shift toward these vehicles is expected.

Solar tonneau covers are in the process of development

People are observed to choose to pick up trucks over luxury cars.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Operating Mechanism

7.3 Automotive Industry Insights

7.4 Value Chain Analysis

7.5 Demography

7.6 Impact of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Advent of Solar-Powered Tonneau Covers

8.2 Rise in Demand for Electric Pickup Trucks

8.3 Emergence of Lightweight Tonneau Covers



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 High Demand for Pickup Trucks

9.2 High Disposable Income in US



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Price of Tonneau Covers

10.2 Technological Advances in Tonneau Covers

10.3 Influence of Political Factors



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Hard Tonneau Covers

12.5 Soft Tonneau Covers



13 Sales Channel

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Oem

13.5 Aftermarket



14 Region

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Midwest

14.5 South

14.6 West

14.7 Northeast



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competition Overview



16 Key Company Profiles

16.1 Truck Hero

16.2 Truck Hero Acquisitions

16.3 Agri-Cover (Access)

16.4 Worksport



17 Other Prominent Vendors

17.1 Tygerauto

17.2 Lta Manufacturing

17.3 Gator Covers

17.4 Syneticusa

17.5 Diamondback

17.6 Mountaintop

17.7 Yitamotor

17.8 Spec-D Tuning

17.9 Bestop

17.10 Rough Country Suspension Systems

17.12 Leer Group

