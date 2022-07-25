Global fertility services market size to expand modestly through 2027

Pune, India, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global fertility services market growth was worth USD 17.45 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to progress with a healthy CAGR over the stipulated timeframe to showcase decent growth during 2022-2027.





Additionally, the study discusses the parameters that support revenue generation as well as the profit contribution of various market segments. It also includes a thorough geographical bifurcation to comprehend the opportunities in different locations. A well-detailed analysis of well-known players is also provided, along with an overview of their service and product offerings to help investors in making a wise strategic choice.

The industry is majorly driven by rising rate of male infertility, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), and premature ovarian failure, alongside improvement in insurance coverage for IVF procedures.

Furthermore, developments in assisted reproductive technologies, increasing awareness of infertility treatments, and surging number of fertility clinics across the globe are expected to bolster market outlook in the coming years.

Moreover, expanding use of IVF services to support pregnancy, soaring number of same-sex couples, increasing government funding for the emergence of novel IVF solutions, growing disposable income of individuals, and shifting trend toward having children later in life are the various factors anticipated to fuel worldwide fertility services market during the analysis timeframe.

However, problems including high costs, low success rate for IVF procedures, the prevalence of congenital abnormalities, and the dangers & side effects of IVF have stifled the market expansion in the recent past.

COVID-19 impact:

The advent of COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the functioning of the fertility centers due to reduced manpower, which in turn hampered the industry in the recent past.

Market segment overview:

Based on procedure, the market is divided into surrogacy, IVF, and others. In terms of patients, the industry is branched into male, female, and others. On the basis of end-user terrain, the marketplace is classified into hospitals, clinical institute research, fertility clinics, and others.

Regional scope:

The latest industry trends are studied across North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K, Italy, France, Germany), Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, India and Japan).

Among these, Europe market is gaining traction currently, owing to rising prevalence of obesity problems in the region. Whereas United States industry holds major revenue share at present, due to growing use of IVF procedures by the regional population.

Competitive dashboard:

Speaking of competitive landscape, Boston IVF, Monash IVF Group, Cook Medical Inc., CooperSurgical Fertility, Progyny Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., Celmatix Inc., INVO Bioscience Inc., San Diego Fertility Center, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Merck KGaA are the leading players in global fertility services market.

Global Fertility Services Market, by Procedure (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Surrogacy

IVF

Others

Global Fertility Services Market, by Patients (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Male

Female

Others

Global Fertility Services Market, by End-User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinical Institute Research

Fertility Clinics

Others

Global Fertility Services Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Global Fertility Services Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Boston IVF

Monash IVF Group

Cook Medical Inc.

CooperSurgical Fertility

Progyny Inc.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc.

Celmatix Inc.

INVO Bioscience Inc.

San Diego Fertility Center

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

