Global Electric Vehicles Market Outlook Report 2022 Featuring Tesla, BYD, CATL, LG Chem, BYD, Daimler, & VW Group

In 2021, of 6.7 million units sold, 70.7% were BEVs, and 29.1% were PHEVs.
Global EV penetration increased from 4.4% in 2020 to 8.8% in 2021. APAC recorded a 151.7% YoY growth, the highest among others, helping it widen the gap between itself and Europe in 2021. Tesla retained the leadership with sales of 936,172 units, followed by the VW Group with 762,717 units. Tesla (13.8%) and VW Group (11.3%) held 25.1% of the market.
A total of 641,000 MWh of units have been delivered globally in the last 11 years, with 2021 delivering 251,400 MWh, 80% higher than in 2020. EV charging point installations surpassed 1.5 million points compared to 1.1 million in 2020, with China (accounting for 65%) having the maximum number.
CHAdeMO is the first prominent format to be phased out by 2024. China's upcoming ChaoJi format is expected to grow in the next decade as it is compatible with AC and DC (like CCS) and with current and old connector formats. Advanced features, such as V2G services, business intelligence, blockchain technology, and suggestive charging pattern, will be available and preferred by network operators in the next 5 years of management/aggregator cloud platforms.
Leading battery manufacturers (BYD, CATL, and LG Chem) and OEMs (for example, BYD, Daimler, and VW) are now looking at next-generation battery technology. It focuses on module-less battery pack technology, integrating cells directly into the pack without packing them into modules.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Growth Environment and Executive Summary
- The 2021 Global Electric Car Market, Actuals Versus Forecast
- Impact of COVID-19 on the EV Industry
- Electric Vehicles Sold in the Last Decade
- Key Highlights of EVs, 2021 and Future Prediction
- Global EV Market, 2021 and 2022e
- EV Growth and Penetration, Key Countries
- EV Growth and Penetration, Key OEMs
- EV Charging Infrastructure Development
- EV Growth and Penetration, Key Countries in Europe
- Upcoming Trends for eMobility Industry in 2022
2 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Electric Vehicles
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3 Segmentation and Scope
- Research Scope
- Electric Vehicle Segmentation
- 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
- Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
- 2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region
- 2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction
4 Key Market Trends, 2021
- Upcoming Trends
- Gigafactory Developments, Key Regions
- EV Charging Infrastructure Development
- Adoption of 800V Architecture in BEVs
- Adoption of Module-less Battery Packs versus Traditional Battery Packs
- System Functions of wBMS
- SiC Applications in Automotive
- EV Fleet Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Key Pillars of De-carbonization
5 EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2022, Europe
- Key Highlights of the EV Market in Europe, 2021 and 2022e
- European EV Market, 2021 and 2022e
- EV Growth and Penetration - Key Countries
- EV Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs
- EV Charging Infrastructure, 2021
- European Powertrain Trend in the Next Decade
6 EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2022, Americas
- Key Highlights of the EV Market in Americas, 2021 and 2022e
- Americas EV Market, 2021 and 2022e
- EV Growth and Penetration - Key Countries
- EV Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs
- EV Charging Infrastructure, 2021
- Americas Powertrain Trend in the Next Decade
7 EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2022, China
- Key Highlights of the EV Market in China, 2021 and 2022e
- China EV Market, 2021 and 2022e
- EV Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs
- EV Charging Infrastructure, 2021
- Chinese Powertrain Trend in the Next Decade
8 EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2022, APAC
- Key Highlights of the EV Market in APAC (excluding China), 2021 and 2022e
- APAC (excluding China) EV Market, 2021 and 2022e
- EV Growth and Penetration - Key Countries
- EV Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs
- EV Charging Infrastructure, 2021
- APAC Powertrain Trend in the Next Decade
9 EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2022, Middle East & Africa
- Key Highlights of the EV Market in Middle East and Africa (MEA), 2021 and 2022e
- Middle East and African (MEA) EV Market, 2021 and 2022e
- EV Growth and Penetration - Key Countries
- EV Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs
- EV Charging Infrastructure, 2021
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - With 700 Models Available for Sale in 2022, 800V Architecture and Module-less Batteries will Enter the Market
- Growth Opportunity 2 - OEMs to Shift to an Advanced Battery Management System and Power Electronics on EVs
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Development in EV Charging Infrastructure with Focus on High Power Charging Stations
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Tesla
- BYD
- CATL
- LG Chem
- Daimler
- VW Group
