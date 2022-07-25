Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market to Hit USD 4119.3 Million by 2028 | Household Food Waste Composting Machine Industry CAGR 6.4% During 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent study of the Global Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market finds that concerns regarding proper and efficient food waste management across the globe and an increasing number of hotels, resultants, and other food services are some of the factors propelling the growth of the Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market in recent years. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 2,839.1 Million in 2021.



The Global Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market size is forecast to reach USD 4,119.3 Million by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (0-50 Kg/Day, 50-100 Kg/Day, 101-300 Kg/Day, 301-500 Kg/Day), by Price (Low, Medium, High), by Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/household-food-waste-composting-machine-market-1721/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 142+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Household Food Waste Composting Machine market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% during the forecast period.

The Household Food Waste Composting Machine market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 2,839.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,119.3 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Household Food Waste Composting Machine market.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Raising Awareness of the Advantages of Waste Management

People are becoming more aware of the benefits and drawbacks of hazardous solid waste handling on human health and the environment as more solid waste information becomes available. Proper waste management provides not only environmental and health benefits but also social and economic benefits. Waste management improves the aesthetics of the environment and conserves natural resources by reducing pollution in the air, water, and soil. Timely waste removal helps to limit the spread of vector-borne diseases and improves personal hygiene. It also reduces greenhouse gas emissions such as methane and carbon monoxide, which contribute to the serious problem of global warming. Recycling useful waste material aids in the conservation of raw materials and reduces the economic burden and promotes community development objectives.

Furthermore, leading organizations such as the International Solid Waste Association are raising awareness about the benefits and necessity of waste management in developing Asian and African countries through public awareness campaigns. This, in turn, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Agriculture Sector to Thrive Market Growth

The trend of converting food waste into fertilizer is becoming more popular as an eco-friendly and effective method of food waste recycling. This trend is attracting manufacturers to scale up their products for end-user convenience. Additionally, Composting devices for food waste nourish the soil and keep it moist, reducing plant illnesses and pesticide use. Furthermore, because of improved soil health, these machines reduce the use of fuel-consuming land preparation processes, further fuelling the market growth.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/household-food-waste-composting-machine-market-1721/0

Benefits of Purchasing Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market:

Product Type 0-50 Kg/Day 50-100 Kg/Day 101-300 Kg/Day 301-500 Kg/Day 500-1000 Kg/Day Above 1000 Kg/Day

Price Low Medium High

Distribution Channel Direct Indirect

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/household-food-waste-composting-machine-market-1721

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide and the Global Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market is no exception. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Production and manufacturing facilities globally were forced to shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic to curb the spread of the disease. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of the Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market witnessed a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. Vantage Market Research’s recent study of the Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market focuses on the impact of COVID-19 on the industry while estimating the present and forecast market size and rise in the trends of the market across the regions and countries globally based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (0-50 Kg/Day, 50-100 Kg/Day, 101-300 Kg/Day, 301-500 Kg/Day), by Price (Low, Medium, High), by Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) ".

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Largest Market Share

The North America dominates the global Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market. The majority of European countries have high incomes and are well-connected to solid waste treatment systems. As a result, European countries' average garbage collection rate is high. In addition, the large number of waste-to-energy plants in this region is propelling the industry forward. The European Union has also devised comprehensive rules to improve waste management and minimize greenhouse gas emissions over time. As a result, demand for food waste management services is increasing across North America.

List of Prominent Players in the Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market:

Bhor Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

BioHi Tech Global

Emerson Electric Co.

K.C.S Engineering Works

KK Balers Ltd.

Oklin International Ltd.

Reddonatura India Private Limited

Ridan Composting Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

WISErg Corporation

Recent Developments:

April 2021: Maeko, based in Kuala Lumpur, has invented a machine that produces compost in an anaerobic environment in which the temperature and airflow are closely controlled. The machine crushes the waste and agitates it to speed up the process – resulting in a bio-organic compost that’s ready to use within a day.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market?

How will the Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market?

What is the Household Food Waste Composting Machine market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Household Food Waste Composting Machine Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product Type



° 0-50 Kg/Day



° 50-100 Kg/Day



° 101-300 Kg/Day



° 301-500 Kg/Day



° 500-1000 Kg/Day



° Above 1000 Kg/Day



• Price



° Low



° Medium



° High



• Distribution Channel



° Direct



° Indirect



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Bhor Engineering Pvt. Ltd.



• BioHiTech Global



• Emerson Electric Co.



• K.C.S Engineering Works



• KK Balers Ltd.



• Oklin International Ltd.



• Reddonatura India Private Limited



• Ridan Composting Ltd.



• Whirlpool Corporation



• WISErg Corporation Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/household-food-waste-composting-machine-market-1721/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Packaging Automation Solutions Market by Product Type (Automated Packagers, Packaging Robots, Automated Conveyors), by End User Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, E-commerce & Logistics, Chemicals, Others), by Application (Labeling, Capping, Palletizing, Wrapping, Form Filling & Sealing, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Low Voltage Motor Control Centre Market by Type (Traditional MCC, Intelligent MCC), by End-User Industry (Oil and Gas, Metal and Mining, Power Generation, Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Water and Wastewater, Food and Beverages, Life Sciences, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market by Product (Solar, Battery) by Application (Residential, Commercial, Other,) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028.

Dual Clutch Transmission Market by Clutches (Dry, Wet) by Transmission (ICE, Hybrid) by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Sports Car), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: