Global Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: Data Collection, Processing and Controlling Tools Enhance Grid Resilience

The study includes an introduction to modern grids, and it discusses power T&D industry trends and analyzes the new technological developments in the electricity T&D industry.

The energy sector is shifting to sustainable and green resources; as a result, the share of renewables in the power generation mix is rising. However, this presents another challenge for the power industry; renewable sources are intermittent, which pressurizes the power transmission and distribution (T&D) industry to maintain power supply in line with demand.

In response to the growing use of intermittent renewable sources and the rising energy demand, power T&D infrastructure has been evolving, particularly over the past 5 years.

This research service focuses on new technologies and infrastructure that will improve grid resilience through digitalization; establishing two-way communication between energy providers and energy consumers; data analytics; and automation.

It also examines the major market participants and analyzes the smart grid T&D system patent landscape (highlighting the key patent owners/assignees and the patent jurisdictions with the highest activity). The research service also highlights emerging growth opportunities in the electricity T&D industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in the Power T&D Technologies Market
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Power T&D Technologies Industry
  • About the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

2 Research Context and Summary of Findings

  • Research Context
  • Research Scope
  • Key Findings: Sustainable Innovation in the Smart Grid Industry

3 T&D Technologies and Trends: An Overview

  • Power Supply Complexities and Demand Growth are Driving the Transformation of the Grid.
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Drivers, Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraints, Analysis

4 Power Transmission and Distribution: Technology Analysis

  • Introduction to the Technology Landscape
  • AMI Facilitates 2-way Communication.
  • PMU Increases Voltage and Current Data Collection Frequency.
  • FLISR Systems Minimize Grid Operation Downtime.
  • AGC Systems Maintain the Power Supply-Demand Balance.
  • Automated Demand Response Systems Align Power Demand and Supply.
  • High-voltage Transmission Systems Enable Efficient Long-distance Transmission.

5 Companies to Watch

  • Advanced Communication Systems Enable the Handling of Large Amounts of Multi-network Data
  • End-to-end Automated Demand Response Management Systems Improve the Flexibility and the Efficiency of Smart Grids
  • AI-based Plug-and-Play Smart Grid Analytical Solutions Boost the Performance of Smart Grids
  • Cloud-based AI Platforms Balance Cost and Minimize the Carbon Footprint in the Power Sector
  • Big Data Optimizes the Flexibility Capacity of Power Generation Infrastructure

6 IP Analysis of the Building Energy Management System Industry

  • Smart Grid Transmission and Distribution System Patent Landscape

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Government Grants, Investments in R&D, and the Development of Smart Grid Infrastructure
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Convergence between Smart Grid OEMs, Service Companies, and Utility Companies for R&D
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Deployment of Low-cost Smart Grid Analytics

8 Key Contacts

