Global Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: Data Collection, Processing and Controlling Tools Enhance Grid Resilience

The study includes an introduction to modern grids, and it discusses power T&D industry trends and analyzes the new technological developments in the electricity T&D industry.
The energy sector is shifting to sustainable and green resources; as a result, the share of renewables in the power generation mix is rising. However, this presents another challenge for the power industry; renewable sources are intermittent, which pressurizes the power transmission and distribution (T&D) industry to maintain power supply in line with demand.
In response to the growing use of intermittent renewable sources and the rising energy demand, power T&D infrastructure has been evolving, particularly over the past 5 years.
This research service focuses on new technologies and infrastructure that will improve grid resilience through digitalization; establishing two-way communication between energy providers and energy consumers; data analytics; and automation.
It also examines the major market participants and analyzes the smart grid T&D system patent landscape (highlighting the key patent owners/assignees and the patent jurisdictions with the highest activity). The research service also highlights emerging growth opportunities in the electricity T&D industry.
3 T&D Technologies and Trends: An Overview
- Power Supply Complexities and Demand Growth are Driving the Transformation of the Grid.
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers, Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints, Analysis
4 Power Transmission and Distribution: Technology Analysis
- Introduction to the Technology Landscape
- AMI Facilitates 2-way Communication.
- PMU Increases Voltage and Current Data Collection Frequency.
- FLISR Systems Minimize Grid Operation Downtime.
- AGC Systems Maintain the Power Supply-Demand Balance.
- Automated Demand Response Systems Align Power Demand and Supply.
- High-voltage Transmission Systems Enable Efficient Long-distance Transmission.
5 Companies to Watch
- Advanced Communication Systems Enable the Handling of Large Amounts of Multi-network Data
- End-to-end Automated Demand Response Management Systems Improve the Flexibility and the Efficiency of Smart Grids
- AI-based Plug-and-Play Smart Grid Analytical Solutions Boost the Performance of Smart Grids
- Cloud-based AI Platforms Balance Cost and Minimize the Carbon Footprint in the Power Sector
- Big Data Optimizes the Flexibility Capacity of Power Generation Infrastructure
6 IP Analysis of the Building Energy Management System Industry
- Smart Grid Transmission and Distribution System Patent Landscape
7 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Government Grants, Investments in R&D, and the Development of Smart Grid Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Convergence between Smart Grid OEMs, Service Companies, and Utility Companies for R&D
- Growth Opportunity 3: Deployment of Low-cost Smart Grid Analytics
