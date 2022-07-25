AmCham Italy and Genenta Science Announce the Bowling Green Bull Initiative

MILAN, Italy, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowling Green Bull (BGB) is an initiative to connect Italian companies, entrepreneurs and top managers aiming for international growth and expansion in their interactions with U.S. financial markets and investors.

BGB will function as a meeting and discussion community for entrepreneurs and managers of listed companies or those aiming to list in the U.S., as well as facilitators such as banks, advisors and lawyers who deal with the U.S. stock markets.

The initiative, promoted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy (AmCham Italy) and Genenta Science SpA (Nasdaq: GNTA), currently includes Bank of America, Brunswick Group, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Docebo, D-Orbit, Equita Capital SGR, Kairos Partners SGR, Nasdaq, Petrone Group and other Italian companies listed on U.S. stock markets.

The first meeting was also attended by the Principal Commercial Officer of the U.S. General Consulate in Milan, Tanya Cole, who presented SelectUSA, a program designed to support Italian companies to invest in the U.S.

“This initiative is part of Italian companies growing internationalization, particularly in the U.S. AmCham Italy has made this a strategic point in its efforts to strengthen transatlantic relations. At a time of great transformation, this project aims to be a point of reference for Italian companies that are expanding and are looking with interest to the capital markets as an element of growth. The U.S. market is undoubtedly the most competitive, gathering the world's leading investors. BGB's goal is to support Italian companies to succeed in this process and to build a cluster of Italian excellence that can increase their visibility with U.S. investors,” said Simone Crolla, Managing Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy.

“Genenta has successfully concluded a recent listing on the U.S. Nasdaq, supported by U.S. and EU investors. This provided us with important insights on the processes and challenges that await those who want to take the same path. We deal with investors, analysts, banks and authorities on a daily basis and with BGB, we will be able to share that expertise and benefit from others’ experience. This creates more value for us and for all BGB members,” Pierluigi Paracchi, Co-Founder & CEO of Genenta Science and BGB Coordinator, said.

Why Bowling Green Bull?

The Charging Bull, also known as the Wall Street Bull, is the symbol of the bullish momentum of the stock market and was made by an Italian artist, Arturo Di Modica. Di Modica installed it in the space in front of the New York Stock Exchange in December 1989 without any prior authorization. The Stock Exchange executives, unhappy about the bull that they had not commissioned, immediately relocated the sculpture to a corner of the green triangle in Bowling Green Park, at the beginning of Broadway. This initiative takes inspiration from this story that has become an icon of stock exchanges all over the world. Since then, one of the names given to Charging Bull has been Bowling Green Bull.

During BGB’s inaugural event, scheduled for autumn 2022, the first initiatives will be presented, starting with the production of a document outlining necessary steps, as well as mistakes to avoid, for companies and entrepreneurs wishing to list on U.S. stock markets.

For more information, please contact Davide Burani, Head of Advocacy & Public Affairs at the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy

Tel. +39 028690661 – Mob. +39 3487532894 – Email: burani@amcham.it – www.amcham.it.

Tiziana Pollio, Communications Genenta Science, tiziana.pollio@genenta.com, Mob. +39 3482315143

American Chamber of Commerce in Italy was founded in 1915, it is affiliated with the US Chamber of Commerce, the world’s largest business organization with more than 3 million-member companies, and part of the AmCham network, composed by 118 AmChams in 105 countries. The institutional and business relations developed over more than 100 years between Italy and the US are a value made available to members as are the governmental contacts at local and federal level on both sides of the Atlantic. Luca Arnaboldi is the President of AmCham Italy; Simone Crolla is the Managing Director.