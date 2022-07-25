Aledade Names Phuong Phillips As Chief Legal Officer

Bethesda, MD, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade today announced that the company has expanded its senior leadership team, adding Phuong Phillips as Chief Legal Officer. The company also announced that Doug Streat has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the company’s new health services subsidiary, Aledade Care Solutions, after serving as Chief of Staff to Aledade CEO Dr. Farzad Mostashari for the past three years. Phuong joined the Aledade team on July 18, and Doug assumed his new position in June 2022. Christine Dang-Vu will succeed Doug as Aledade Chief of Staff, after previously having served for seven years at Aledade in a variety of roles, most recently as Vice President of Payer Network.

“As we embark on the next chapter of Aledade’s growth, we are especially excited to welcome Phuong as Chief Legal Officer and add her legal, business, and strategic expertise for groundbreaking, high-growth and mission-driven companies,” said Mat Kendall, President of Aledade. “Doug has incredible institutional and industry expertise, and we are very proud that he has chosen to continue his professional journey with Aledade Care Solutions. I look forward to working with both of them as part of Aledade’s leadership team.”

Phuong Phillips is a seasoned leader with nearly two decades of legal experience in the technology, clean tech and entertainment industries. Before joining Aledade, Phuong served as the Chief Legal Officer for Zynga where she oversaw all legal affairs and government relations and led Zynga’s recent $12.7B acquisition by Take-Two. Prior to Zynga, she served as Associate General Counsel for Tesla, where she led domestic and international acquisition strategy and execution. Before that, she worked at SolarCity, where she served as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Head of Corporate and Securities to successfully scale the company and lead its initial public offering and eventual sale to Tesla. Phuong began her legal career as a transactional attorney at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. In her new role, Phuong will lead Aledade’s legal strategy and provide innovative business solutions to support the company’s next stage of growth.

In addition to her role at Aledade, Phuong currently serves as a Board Member of three different organizations that serve underprivileged communities and align with her inclusive leadership philosophy: Project Glimmer, a non-profit dedicated to help foster girls envision and realize an empowered future; Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, a non-profit that advocates for racial equity and social justice; and California Minority Counsel Program, a non-profit that enhances professional development for minority attorneys. Phuong has also received numerous legal industry awards and has been recognized for her work promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

“As a refugee who escaped Vietnam decades ago, it has always been important for me that my career aligns with my values of perseverance, dedication and supporting my community,” said Phuong Phillips. “That’s why I’m thrilled to join Aledade and support the company’s mission to create the conditions necessary for more patients to have access to high-quality primary care. It’s an exciting time to join Aledade, and I look forward to being a part of its next phase of growth.”

Doug Streat is an Aledade veteran and has held various positions within the company for more than five years. Most recently, he served as Aledade’s Chief of Staff where he supported the execution of the company’s business and strategic goals. He also worked as a Product Manager leading the development of the company's analytics and reporting products, and a Pharmacy Data Analyst. Before his time at Aledade, Doug was a clinical trial operator for the Yale School of Medicine and Yale Center for Clinical Investigation. In his new role, Doug will be responsible for building and facilitating the operations of Aledade Care Solutions, which will focus on wraparound care delivery solutions.

“As someone who has navigated our disjointed and impersonal health care system serving as a caregiver for my mom, I’m grateful to continue my professional journey with Aledade building the more coordinated, higher-quality, value-driven care system that every family deserves for their loved ones,” said Doug Streat. “I look forward to growing Aledade Care Solutions alongside a fantastic team of builders and operators, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for Aledade.”

This announcement comes during a time of tremendous momentum for Aledade. Last month, Aledade announced a $123 million Series E funding round to support investments in value-based care and expanded offerings through Aledade Care Solutions. The company also increased its national footprint by adding three new offices in New York, N.Y.; Durham, N.C.; and San Francisco, Calif. Today, Aledade partners with more than 1,000 independent primary care practices, including more than 140 federally-qualified health centers, comprising more than 11,000 physicians in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Aledade’s nearly 150 value-based care contracts, including 98 Medicare contracts, collectively cover more than 1.7 million patients and $17 billion in total health care spending.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade is the leading physician enablement company helping independent practices, health centers, and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships, and integrated care solutions delivered through Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,000 practices in 37 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 140 value-based contracts representing more than 1.7 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.



