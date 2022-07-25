Global liquid packaging market value to increase significantly through 2027

Pune, India, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global liquid packaging market size accounted for USD 313 billion in 2021 and is estimated to witness significant growth through the review period.





To enable high-quality decision-making and ensuring significant returns during investments, the report thoroughly covers several market segmentations, such as packaging format, technology type, material type, and end-user landscape while also highlighting the geographical outlook and competitive terrain.

Rising per capita income, increasing demand for packaged beverages & FMCG products, and technological advancements are some of the prime factors fueling the demand for global liquid packaging industry.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5164676/

Impact of Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively influenced the global liquid packaging marketplace as the manufacturing sector's downturn had an adverse effect on the packaging sector, while the lockdown negatively influenced the hospitality, food & beverage, and tourism sectors.

During this time, however, demand for sanitizer, liquid detergents, stand-up pouches, containers, and hand washes has soared to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, it increased the need for top handle and side handle containers for the storage of chemicals, such as the widely used disinfectant sodium hypochlorite.

Thus, although the Coronavirus outbreak had a negative impact on the overall economy, this business space managed to witness commendable growth and is likely to see recovering growth once the pandemic woes ease.

Ask Discount of this research report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5164676/

Outlining the market segmentations

Based on the packaging format, the market is bifurcated into rigid and flexible segments. Moving on to the technology type, the industry is categorized into aseptic liquid packaging, form fill seal, and blow molding segments.

As per material type, global liquid packaging market is segmented into metals, paper, plastics, glass, and others. With respect to the end-user landscape, the industry is fragmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and others.

Summarizing the regional outlook

The geographical analysis of this business space extends to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, as well as Latin America and Middle East & Africa with key emphasis on the U.S., Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea, the U.K., Germany, and France among others.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in global liquid packaging industry during the forecast period. The surging demand for FMCG products & packaged beverages coupled with advent of cutting-edge technologies to offer excellent services is likely to benefit the growth trajectory of this business vertical in Asia-Pacific.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-liquid-packaging-market-2022-edition-analysis-by-packaging-format-technology-material-end-use-industry-by-region-by-country-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2017-2027

Global Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Format (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Flexible

Rigid

Global Liquid Packaging Market by Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Form Fill Seal

Blow Molding

Aseptic Liquid Packaging

Global Liquid Packaging Market by Material Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Metal

Glass

Plastic

Paper

Others

Global Liquid Packaging Market End-User Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Others

Global Liquid Packaging Market Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Latin America & Middle East and Africa

Global Liquid Packaging Market Competitive Sphere (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Tetra Pak

Oji Holdings Corporation

WestRock Company

International Paper Company

Dow Chemical Company

Mondi plc

The Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Amcor plc

Elopak

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Liquid Packaging Market: Product Overview

4. Global Liquid Packaging Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.2 Global Liquid Packaging Market: Growth & Forecast

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Liquid Packaging Market

5. Global Liquid Packaging Market By Packaging Format

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By Packaging Format (2021 & 2027)

5.2 By Rigid - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 By Flexible - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Liquid Packaging Market Segmentation, By Technology (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By Technology (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Aseptic Liquid Packaging - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Blow Molding - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.4 By Form Fill Seal - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Liquid Packaging Market Segmentation, By Material (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By Material (2021 & 2027)

7.2 By Paper - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.3 By Plastic - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.4 By Glass - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.5 By Metal - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8. Global Liquid Packaging Market Segmentation, By End-Use Industry (Value)

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By End-Use Industry (2021 & 2027)

8.2 By Food and Beverages - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.3 By Personal Care - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.4 By Pharmaceuticals - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.5 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9. Global Liquid Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

10 North America Liquid Packaging Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10.1 North America Liquid Packaging Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.2 North America Liquid Packaging Market: Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation By Packaging Format (Rigid, Flexible)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, Form Fill Seal)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Material (Paper, Plastic, Glass, Metal, Others.)

11. Europe Liquid Packaging Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

11.1 Europe Liquid Packaging Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

11.2 Europe Liquid Packaging Market: Prominent Companies

11.3 Market Segmentation By Packaging Format (Rigid, Flexible)

11.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, Form Fill Seal)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Material (Paper, Plastic, Glass, Metal, Others.)

11.6 Market Segmentation By End Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

11.7 Europe Liquid Packaging Market: Country Analysis

12. Asia Pacific Liquid Packaging Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

12.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Packaging Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

12.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Packaging Market: Prominent Companies

12.3 Market Segmentation By Packaging Format (Rigid, Flexible)

12.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, Form Fill Seal)

12.5 Market Segmentation By Material (Paper, Plastic, Glass, Metal, Others.)

13. LAMEA Liquid Packaging Market

13.1 LAMEA Liquid Packaging Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

14. Global Liquid Packaging Market Dynamics

14.1 Global Liquid Packaging Market Drivers

14.2 Global Liquid Packaging Market Restraints

14.3 Global Liquid Packaging Market Trends

15. Market Attractiveness





Related Report:

Liquid Pouch Packaging Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The liquid pouch packaging market is anticipated to witness substantial expansion through 2027 driven by surging product utilization for packaging of a wide range of products. In addition, rising awareness of the benefits of liquid pouch packaging, such as reduced carbon footprint as well as transportation and storage savings, is likely to further fuel market adoption through the forecast period. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, an upsurge has been observed in consumer demand for hygienic and secure packaging to ensure that the product remains safe for consumption. This has prompted industry players to develop advanced products to maintain product integrity, which has positively influenced the global business landscape. From the regional perspective, the Latin America liquid pouch packaging market is expected to garner a revenue of up to USD 788.88 million by 2027, expanding at above 6.2% CAGR over the projected timeline. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa liquid pouch packaging market is speculated to see notable growth at a CAGR of over 5.2% through the forecast period.

Global Flexible Packaging Market Size, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028

The global flexible packaging market is slated to expand at a substantial rate through 2028, driven by the growing consumer awareness regarding the importance of sustainable and safe food packaging. Recently, major companies in the industry have been turning to new packaging technology to cater to numerous consumer needs across the world. Several big brands in the food & beverage and personal care industry are making efforts to introduce smart packaging solutions through flexible packaging films. In fact, the use of these films reduces energy usage, CO2 emissions, and raw material use during food product transportation, which has been favorable for market growth. From the regional standpoint, the Latin America flexible packaging market, which is still in its early stages, is estimated to grow to a valuation of more than $16 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.