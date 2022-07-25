Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market to hit USD 2.3 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The veterinary surgical instruments market value is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Technological advancements in the field of veterinary surgical instruments have made the surgical procedures more accurate with minimum risk, less time consuming and less painful for the animals. The veterinary surgical tools manufacturers, and other pharma and biopharma companies associated with the animal healthcare, are making large investments in designing new tools for making the surgical procedures easier. Also, such companies are undertaking robust research and development activities for sustaining in the market.

Veterinary surgical instruments market from scalpels segment surpassed USD 146.6 million in 2021. Traditionally all the veterinary surgeries whether in clinics or hospitals were performed using scalpels, and it is one of the oldest tools used for performing simple as well as complex procedures. Scalpels were used for performing surgeries on small companion as well as large animals. Scalpels come in both forms reusable handles with detachable blades as well as for single use. Veterinary scalpels despite other advanced technological tools are still preferred due to its precision in making large incisions. The surgical scalpels are affordable and available in various sized, and shapes designed for different purposes.

Some major findings of the veterinary surgical instruments market report include:

The affordability and wide applications of scalpels is fueling the market expansion.

Growing research and development activities and demand for veterinary professionals is increasing the need for research institutes and academia.

Rising pet population rates in developing countries, growing medical research, attractive career opportunities in veterinary sectors will foster the Asia Pacific market trends.

Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisition, business expansion and novel service launches to consolidate their market presence.

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 219 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, “Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Analysis By Product (Sutures & Staplers, Forceps, Scalpels, Surgical Scissors, Hooks & Retractors, Trocars & Cannulas, Electro-surgery Instruments), Animal Type (Small & Medium Animals, Large Animals), Application (Dental Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Ophthalmic Surgery), End-use (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Research Centers & Academia), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

Small & medium animal segment is anticipated to witness 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of companion animals together with the willingness of pet owners to spend more on the treatment of their pet companions is significantly contributing towards the market revenue. There is also increased awareness among pet owners regarding various animal health issues which increases the demand for advanced pet treatment and diagnostics.

Veterinary surgical instruments market from ophthalmic surgery segment is projected to register 8.1% CAGR to reach USD 430.3 million by 2030. Pets encounter various eye problems such as cataract, glaucoma, cherry eye, corneal damage, keratoconjunctivitis, conjunctivitis etc. Such problems cause dryness, excessive tearing, redness, swelling and loss of vision and can make the life of the animal difficult. For treatment of such conditions in pets it is necessary to perform ophthalmic surgeries on pets depending on the type and stage of the disorder. Some common ophthalmic procedures performed on cats and dogs are cataract surgery, entropion surgery, ectropion surgery, eyelid tumor removal, cherry eye surgery, and exenteration of the orbit.

Asia-Pacific veterinary surgical instruments market is projected to show robust CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. This is driven by the rising research and development activities coupled with rising pet population rate in countries like India, Japan, and China. Also, the number of companies engaged in manufacturing of animal surgical tools and related equipment is rising. Furthermore, the number of veterinary hospitals and veterinary clinics is rising due to extended support for government authorities. Also, the number of veterinary professionals is steadily rising owing to attractive opportunities in the veterinary industry.

A few notable companies operating in the veterinary surgical instruments market include B. Braun Vet Care, Medtronic, Ethicon, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Jorgensen Labs, Neogen Corporation, Surgical Holdings, BMT Medizintechnik GmbH, Steris and GerMedUSA, among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and novel product launches to consolidate their market presence.

