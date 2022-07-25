The global epigenetics market is projected to reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.7 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.1%

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epigenetics Market by Product, Method, Technique, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05160309/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing advancements in sequencing technology have opened new avenues for epigenetic studies enabling the assessment of specific genes and genome-wide analyses. With technological advancements, epigenetics research is anticipated to provide crucial information for developing dental medicine and expand the scope of ongoing large-scale research projects.



The kits & reagents segment dominates the epigenetics market through the study period of 2020-2027.



Based on product & service, the global epigenetics market is segmented into kits & reagents, enzymes, instruments and accessories, software, and service.The dominance of kits & reagents segment is attributed to affordable and convenient kits introduced by the market participants.



This is expected to suffice the significant elevation in the number of epigenetics research activities conducted in the past few years. Additionally, market players are expanding their product offerings around epigenetics antibodies, which is further expected to supplement the segment’s dominance.



The histone modifications segment will witness the highest growth in the epigenetics market during the forecast period.

Based on method, the global epigenetics market is segmented into DNA methylation, histone modifications, and other methods.Histone modifications include different approaches such as, methylation, citrullination, ubiquitination, acetylation, and phosphorylation.



Additionally, research professionals are focusing on understanding the potential of histone modifications in oncology which is expected to promote the segment growth through 2022 to 2027.



North America dominated the epigenetics market in 2021.

Geographically, the epigenetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the epigenetics market.



North America harbors majority of the key market players leading to maturity of epigenetics market in this region. Also, robust government support for academic & research activities offer opportunity for the key market players to introduce cutting-edge epigenetics products, further intensifying regional market competition.



